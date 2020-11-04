Teton School District 401 is now providing free breakfast and lunch to all enrolled students through the end of the school year.
The Seamless Summer Option is a program through the US Department of Agriculture and was recently expanded to help the families of public school students cope with the effects of the pandemic. The free meals are available to any student enrolled in the district, including the ones participating in Teton Online School. If the schools have to close because of COVID, families can still come pick up their students’ free meals.
“Hungry brains can’t learn. There is more food insecurity here than people might realize,” said Kathy Rowbury, the district’s child nutrition director. “For our community, this will be worth it.”
The district is asking parents not to make any more deposits to their MealTime accounts for the rest of the school year. Remaining balances will be carried over to next school year. Refunds will be provided for graduating seniors or students that moves away.
The Seamless Summer program is different from the Summer Meals program that the school district was able to offer this summer to all children in the community.
It was an easier transition for the staff because the menus are the same and the number of enrolled students is a known quantity, Rowbury explained. Also the district does not currently qualify for Summer Meals because it has a minimum required number of applications for Free and Reduced Lunches.
“It’s really important that parents still fill out those applications,” she said. “It determines a lot of funding in the district, and there are still programs in the district that depend on those numbers.”
Families that qualified for Free and Reduced Lunches this school year recently received $300 per child from the CARES Act to help them pay for food during COVID. Rowbury said there has been talk of another round of those disbursements, which means parents that haven’t should sign up immediately.
“I can think of a few families with five children,” she said. “That $300 per child for food makes a big difference, but parents have to sign up.”
More information on school lunches and the Free and Reduced Lunches application is available in English and Spanish at tsd401.org/parents-students/school-lunch.