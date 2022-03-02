After nearly six months of discussion, the Teton School District 401 Board of Trustees is preparing to ask voters to approve a two-year supplemental levy of $4.932 million, up from the $3.1 million that local property owners have paid each year since 2013.
A supplemental levy covers operational costs for school districts in Idaho. The conversation at TSD 401 has centered around the district’s staffing and salary needs. In every department, from transportation to nutrition to paraprofessionals to educators, the district is feeling the crunch of not having enough people to fill positions. Both former and newly elected board members have voiced their support for an increase of the levy, which has remained the same since 2014.
Once a district has been authorized for seven consecutive years to certify a supplemental levy, it is eligible to ask voters to make the levy permanent. Although the board has discussed that option, the members ultimately decided against a permanent levy for now, preferring to take the question to the voters every two years.
Not wanting to put an arbitrary amount on the ballot, the board sought more detailed information on where increased funding would go in the district. The administrative team, which consists of the superintendent, principals, and department heads, worked to determine the needs of each school and department and how to prioritize those. The finance committee, composed of staff, a board member, and financial experts, then itemized those needs and sent them on to the board.
According to the committee’s calculations, the current $3.1 million levy supports the following school needs beyond state funding: two administrators; nine teachers; 1.5 counselors; 11 paraprofessionals; technology support; and program support for full day kindergarten and winter sports.
The committee prepared three possible tiers for an increased levy: critical, current, and known needs. The board settled on the second or current needs tier, saying there was a strong argument for return on investment for the $4.9 million levy.
If the $1.83 million hike is approved, it will fund salary increases for classified, certified, and administrative staff; insurance costs; and several new positions including a middle school assistant principal, additional elementary school leadership support, maintenance staff, and more teachers.
During the board’s February meeting, board chair Shannon Brooks Hamby pointed out that the cost of operating the district “at its baseline” had increased.
“This community has indicated time and time again that it values education enough to pass a levy to get us to that baseline,” she said. “If we want to get above baseline and keep evolving and growing and moving ever closer to maintaining excellence in the district, these are some of the options that admin and the finance committee have discussed as well.”
The estimated cost to taxpayers in 2022 would be $172.12 per year per $100,000 of taxable property value, or $14.34 per month. The current levy costs taxpayers $108.18 per $100,000 per year.
The finance committee will finalize the ballot language, and the board will need to approve that at its coming meeting in March in order for the levy to be a question in the May 17 election.
All financial documents are available to view on the district’s public Google Drive.