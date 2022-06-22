Trustees defer decision on school resource officer
Having gained voter approval for a two-year supplemental levy of $4.932 million, the Teton School District 401 Board of Trustees is now tasked with allocating those funds.
Schools across the state are struggling to fill positions, a shortage that the State Board of Education is calling unprecedented. TSD 401 promised voters this spring that the annual supplemental levy, which increased by $1.832 million from prior years, would help address the classified employee crisis, increase certified employee salaries, and provide additional leadership support.
For the past eight months the administrative team, which consists of the superintendent, principals, and department heads, has been working to determine the needs of each school and department and how to prioritize those. The finance committee, composed of staff, a board member, and financial experts, then itemized those needs and sent them on to the board, which set a new supplemental levy amount. In May the levy received almost 60% voter approval and will go into effect next January.
The granular approach
Some community members and school faculty sent emails to the board prior to the June 13 meeting about their views on personnel priorities. Several emails emphasized the need for more robust science and math offerings at the high school, the introduction of the dual language immersion program at the middle school, the need for competitive teacher salaries and more paraprofessionals, and a new principal arrangement for Tetonia Elementary, which currently shares Megan Christiansen with Victor Elementary.
Some people questioned whether the high school needed the addition of an athletic director when other needs seemed more pressing.
Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme told the school board on Monday that while he appreciated the community’s awareness and consideration of specific staff salaries, individual line items were granular in the face of the supplemental levy, which makes up over a third of the district’s entire budget and funds programming and salaries beyond the skeletal bare essentials that the state covers.
“It’s much broader and bigger than a few requests in a few buildings,” he said about allocating the levy. “It’s about going above and beyond what the state provides to us.”
In a question to the Teton Education Association, trustee Alexie Hulme summed up the district’s quandary: which would make teachers’ and staff’s lives better, more money (higher salaries) or more time (adequate support)?
“We want both,” Woolstenhulme said. “The supplemental levy has been our effort to do both as much as we can, but sometimes you can’t have both.”
The board agreed to most of the immediate personnel needs laid out by the administrative team, such as a $15 minimum classified (non-teacher) wage, a 3% salary increase above the state schedule for certified staff, continuation of dual immersion into Teton Middle, a TMS vice principal, and the upgrade of several positions across the district from paraprofessional to certified teacher. The additional leadership at the elementary school level will be delayed until the increased levy is in effect, because enrollment numbers at TES and VES don’t warrant immediate action, Woolstenhulme said.
Activities or athletics
Two positions, however, yielded a more in-depth conversation: a high school athletic director and a school resource officer. THS administrators Sam Zogg and Brody Birch explained and clarified the proposal for an athletic director, saying the intention of the position was to relieve the vice principal, Birch, who is currently also the athletic director, of some duties so he could focus more on providing support to the principal and students. THS has almost 650 students enrolled for the 22-23 school year, which is around 300 more than were at the school when Birch took the position.
“I show up in the morning and put my head down and don’t look up until 10’o’clock at night,” Birch said about serving in both roles.
After Birch pointed out to the school board that new developments like TikTok and vaping make discipline a bigger issue in schools, board chair Shannon Brooks Hamby said she wanted to make sure the new position wasn’t just opening up more opportunities to discipline students.
“I believe the key to a healthy culture in a high school is creating an environment where traditional discipline is the last resort,” Hamby said. “I don’t want the community to hear, ‘We are creating a new position so you can discipline more at the high school.’”
Birch agreed, saying that with more time he would be able to take “a more proactive approach to tardiness and attendance,” and build connections with students.
He and Zogg clarified that the role is actually an activities director who schedules and oversees student endeavors like debate and drama as well as sports. They also explained that the published cost of the new position, $75,000, included benefits as well as salary and would be for a half-time teacher who worked as the AD half the time.
The board voted to approve the new half-time administrator position, making sure to use the word “activities” rather than “athletic.”
Zogg later told the Teton Valley News that he was interviewing candidates for that position and would know soon which department the teacher/AD would teach in.
No SRO for now
At Monday’s meeting there was one proposed new position that the board chose not to make a decision about: the school resource officer.
Superintendent Woolstenhulme told the board that, until around a decade ago, the district had employed an SRO for four or five years before state budget cuts and staff turnover caused the position to be eliminated. He explained that, while school shootings are at the forefront of many people’s minds right now, he believed the primary purpose of an SRO is to build a positive relationship with students, in order to be able to informally intervene or have productive conversations about misbehavior rather than only interact with students as a law enforcement officer. The officer would work primarily at the high school and middle school but would also check in on the elementary schools.
Woolstenhulme added that an officer on the school grounds can be a deterrent for crimes on campus and would enable faster response times in case of an emergency. He said that of the new families who are enrolling in the school system, “many are shocked” that the district doesn’t have an SRO.
“This is a really interesting environment to bring the position back in,” chair Hamby said. “From a community perspective that role needs to be very well-defined, that that person is there to foster positive relationships with the students.”
Trustee Kathleen Haar added that it might behoove the district to have a social worker or someone else with specific youth and mental health training, rather than a sheriff’s deputy. Woolstenhulme said that the SRO would take additional classes in order to better serve the youth population.
The position is estimated to cost the district $50,000, with Teton County covering the remaining $50,000 for the SRO. During a county budget session on Tuesday, June 14, Sheriff Clint Lemieux, whose campaign platform included bringing an SRO back to the school district, also lobbied for the position.
Commissioner Mike Whitfield agreed that he wanted the district to have an SRO, but Commission Chair Cindy Riegel echoed some of the same concerns voiced by school board members Haar and Hamby.
The commissioners, who are working through a tight budget in a county with significant personnel and infrastructure needs, were hesitant to split the cost of an SRO with the school district. Riegel pointed out that the county does not have the same revenue streams, such as supplemental levies, that the school district is privy to.
Sheriff Lemieux brought up the possibility of grant funding, although on the school district side, the superintendent mentioned on June 13 that he was resistant to grants since they’re an uncertain funding source and require manpower to manage.
Lemieux said he would be giving the school board a presentation on the position at their next regular meeting, and Riegel proposed involving the county commissioners in the discussion as well.