Teton School District 401 Trustee Ticia Sheets tendered her resignation from the school board in June, and the board and superintendent are now tasked with finding her replacement.
In a letter to the board, Sheets said she needed to prioritize her family and career, and no longer had the time to dedicate to the role.
Sheets was elected to represent Zone 2, the area east of the highway between Driggs and Victor, in 2019. She took office only months before the district shut down all public schools in response to the Covid pandemic.
“Over the last two and a half years this board has spent most of its time sorting out the unknowns of the pandemic and how to keep children and staff safe while continuing to keep the schools open,” Sheets said. “Hundreds of emails full of care, passion, and anger filled the inboxes of board members.”
She pointed out that in her first year in office, the board spent as much time in meetings as a board would normally spend over a four-year term. Not only did the district hold multi-hour meetings almost every week for months, trying to address Covid, but it also spent the entire summer of 2021 negotiating master contracts with the Teton Education Association. The teachers’ union filed a lawsuit against the board in July, before the parties successfully mediated the contracts in August.
There were also many positive aspects of serving the district, Sheet said. She enjoyed hearing from the many student groups that presented their projects and achievements during meetings, she valued learning the nuts and bolts of public education in the valley and the state, and she cherished getting to know the passionate educators that work here.
She feels that now is as good a time as any to leave the board.
“I think this is the best time for this transition,” she said. “I feel good about leaving. The pandemic seems to be mostly buttoned up, and the new board members [Kathleen Haar and Ray Hinchcliff] have settled in. I hope going forward that the board has the opportunity to focus on the district’s mission, vision, and student achievement.”
Sheets added that she intends to stay involved with the community, and is happy to serve the district in other capacities, such as on the curriculum committee, if the school board still wants her input.
During the board’s regular meeting on July 11, the trustees accepted Sheets’ resignation.
“I’ve really appreciated Ticia’s service and dedication during an exceptionally challenging time to be a school member,” board chair Shannon Brooks Hamby said. “I will miss her and have the utmost respect for her decision.”
Her fellow board members agreed, saying Sheets went above and beyond the basic duties of a trustee. As they did with the departure of outgoing members Ben Kearsley and Jake Kunz, the board members will make personal donations to the Education Foundation of Teton Valley in her honor, if they so choose.
The board has 90 days to appoint her replacement. After soliciting letters of interest, the trustees and administrators will interview candidates in a public meeting on Sept. 12 then select one person to serve.
The new board member will finish out the term through the November 2023 school board election. Sheets said she is happy that her four fellow trustees will have a say in who serves beside them for the next 18 months.
“All past and present board members are selfless and outstanding community members that deserve a medal of honor for their service,” Sheets said.
An eligible candidate is any registered voter who lives in Zone 2. (To check your school district zone, visit tetonidaho.maps.arcgis.com.) Letters of interest and a brief resume should be submitted to dtemple@d401.k12.id.us by Aug. 31 by 5 p.m.
The last time a TSD 401 school board member resigned was in 2018, when Delwyn Jensen stepped down because his wife had been hired by the school district. The board appointed Jake Kunz to replace Jensen.