Teton School District 401 Board of Trustees held their March meeting on the evening of March 8. In addition to an update on Covid and confirming that students and teachers will continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of the pathogen in schools, the board discussed a few other topics.
• The district’s property for sale in Driggs has been sold, and the transaction is complete.
• The property that is currently under contract in Victor is contingent on the approval from the city planning and zoning commission for a zone change. The contract is legally binding, and the board confirmed that while they are aware of a second offer on the property, they are bound by Idaho Code 33601 to prioritize the current offer. If the current offer does not go through because the zone change is not approved, the district must then re-appraise the property and again accept sealed bids. Only if they receive zero sealed bids would the property again return to the open market.
• Based on feedback from parent and staff surveys, as well as the recommendation of the calendar committee, the board adopted the calendar for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year. School will start on Aug. 30, 2021, and run until June 3, 2022.
• The board recognized the outstanding achievements made by outgoing Executive Director of the Education Foundation, Pam Walker. Her dedication to the students and staff of the valley, as well as her fundraising accomplishments were celebrated by the board as they expressed their gratitude for her years of leadership.