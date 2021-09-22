Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
An extra-large freshman class at Teton High (shown here during the 2021 Homecoming parade) is one part of the reason why the school district has approved an emergency levy from taxpayers.
An extra 100 students enrolled in public school this year led to the Teton School District 401 Board of Trustees passing an emergency tax levy for a little over $600,000 last week.
District enrollment is 1,919 this year, up from 1,819 students counted on the same day a year ago. According to state law, the school district can request an emergency levy every year if its enrollment numbers are up from the previous year; unlike bonds and supplemental levies, voter approval is not required for an emergency levy.
As the population of the valley grows, the school board has often approved the annual emergency levy in the past decade, although because of lowered enrollment the district did not qualify in the 2020-21 school year.
Last November, Teton County voters approved a two-year $3.1 million supplemental levy for the district, which goes to staffing, programming, and other auxiliary offerings. This May, voters renewed the five-year plant facilities levy, which enables the district to fund building improvements and infrastructure projects. Unlike those more specific levies, the emergency levy money can be used for anything in the general fund.
During the discussion at their Sept. 13 meeting, the school board members weighed the need to provide immediate support to the district with the possibility of asking taxpayers in 2022 for an increased supplemental levy, which has been set at the same rate since 2013.
“Our staff are exhausted, primarily because they’re overworked and there isn’t enough staff,” said board member Jake Kunz. “I see [the emergency levy] as short term funding to help the district get through this year. I do firmly believe that we as a district are going to have to ask the community to reexamine the supplemental levy if our staff are going to be able to keep living here, frankly, with the cost of living and inflation becoming unsustainable.”
Trustee Shannon Brooks Hamby agreed, saying, “The primary investment we make with our budget is the people in the district.”
The additional levy will be assessed on December 2021 property taxes and will amount to $21.36 per $100,000 of taxable property value over one year.
