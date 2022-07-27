According to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, the purpose of having a law enforcement officer in local schools is to “provide a safe and positive learning environment that will help promote learning and success for students and faculty.”
On July 11, the Teton School District 401 Board of Trustees voted 3-1 to put $50,000 toward a new school resource officer position, after hearing more about the role from the sheriff’s office. On July 25 the Teton Board of County Commissioners followed suit and agreed to fund the remainder of the cost.
The school district has been discussing the position for several months. In June, Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme reported to the board that the district had employed an SRO in the past before state budget cuts and staff turnover caused the position to be eliminated. He explained that, while school shootings are at the forefront of many people’s minds right now, he believed the primary purpose of an SRO is to build a positive relationship with students, in order to be able to informally intervene or have productive conversations about misbehavior rather than only interact with students as a law enforcement officer. The officer would work primarily at the high school and middle school but would also check in on the elementary schools.
The position is estimated to cost the district $50,000, with Teton County covering the remaining $60,000 or so. Half of the school district’s share would come from state safety funds and the rest would come from the general fund.
Teton County Sheriff’s Deputy Blake Fullmer, who recently took advanced school resource training at North Fremont and was the Teton High baseball coach for four years, explained the position to the school board on July 11. He said the SRO would not be involved with school disciplinary matters, only criminal violations. His three top areas of concern are narcotics, vaping, and truancy.
Fullmer noted that some members of the community are concerned about the “intimidation factor of a uniformed officer,” and said that in many schools across the region, SROs don a “softer,” dressed-down uniform that “creates a more approachable presence,” although the officer would still carry a firearm.
High school principal Sam Zogg added that he had worked in schools with an SRO for 17 years and that his time at Teton High was the first in his career without one.
Trustee Kathleen Haar expressed serious reservations about the proposal. “We still seem to be short an awful lot of teachers at the high school,” she said, hypothesizing that a decreased student-teacher ratio would give faculty a better relationship with and more control over the student body. She also noted that the board had recently approved a new part-time activities director position at the high school to relieve the vice principal of some duties, in part so that he could focus more on discipline. (Math teacher Amy Sotin-Wood was recently selected as the new activities director.)
Haar added that she felt the school district’s needs might be better served by hiring another counselor. “I’m trying to understand what an SRO is bringing to the picture that couldn’t be better addressed by a counselor who specializes in problem behavior,” she said.
Woolstenhulme and Fullmer reiterated that the SRO would handle crime, not discipline. The superintendent added that an SRO would also improve school safety by serving as a visible deterrent to violence.
The board voted 3 to 1 in favor of adding the position, as long as Teton County also supported it. Haar voted against it.
Meanwhile, during a budget work session on July 6, the Teton Board of County Commissioners debated with Sheriff Clint Lemieux about his department’s request for funding for another deputy, a patrol sergeant, a part-time drivers license administrator, and half the cost of an SRO. In its draft budget the county is eyeing a 14% increase, from $1.7 million to $1.93 million, for the sheriff’s office. The increase does not cover all the requested personnel additions.
In Idaho, counties can only increase their budgets by a maximum of 3% a year plus new construction, and a recently passed law further limited counties on how much tax they can levy on new construction, which county clerk Kim Keeley has estimated will cost Teton County around $200,000 per year in revenue.
“Growth doesn’t pay for itself in Idaho and it never will. The county commissioners can’t be the only people from our community telling the legislature to stop cutting funding for public services in counties and cities,” Chair Cindy Riegel said with frustration. “They have to hear particularly from Republican sheriffs and prosecutors that they’re screwing us over.”
Lemieux responded by pointing out line items he felt the commissioners were prioritizing over the sheriff’s office, such as nonprofit funding requests and a code enforcement officer for the planning department.
“It’s a missing piece in our community,” she said. “Ultimately, if we do it right and have high quality early learning, rec centers where kids can go, libraries, productive opportunities for youth, hopefully we reduce the need for law enforcement, probation, etc. I support helping that entity.”
As for the proposed code enforcement officer, Riegel told the sheriff that enforcement of the land use code was not currently happening in the sheriff’s office, and that code compliance should be overseen by someone who specializes in land use and building.
“Ultimately we’ll be saving money and allow deputies to do more serious work within their expertise by hiring a code enforcement officer,” she said.
“Do what you will and we’ll figure it out, I guess,” Lemieux said.
In their final budget work session on July 25, the commissioners decided to fund half of the SRO, although Riegel had advocated for funding for a full-time patrol deputy instead of the school officer. Clerk Kim Keeley noted that the county officials should meet with the school district to iron out the details of the agreement; generally when the cost of an SRO is shared, a school district has a memorandum of understanding with a county or municipality.
The public hearing for approval of the Teton County budget will be on the morning of Monday, Aug. 22. The school board passed its 2022-23 budget in June.