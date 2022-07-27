school resource.jpg

According to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, the purpose of having a law enforcement officer in local schools is to “provide a safe and positive learning environment that will help promote learning and success for students and faculty.”

 TVN File Photo

On July 11, the Teton School District 401 Board of Trustees voted 3-1 to put $50,000 toward a new school resource officer position, after hearing more about the role from the sheriff’s office. On July 25 the Teton Board of County Commissioners followed suit and agreed to fund the remainder of the cost.

The school district has been discussing the position for several months. In June, Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme reported to the board that the district had employed an SRO in the past before state budget cuts and staff turnover caused the position to be eliminated. He explained that, while school shootings are at the forefront of many people’s minds right now, he believed the primary purpose of an SRO is to build a positive relationship with students, in order to be able to informally intervene or have productive conversations about misbehavior rather than only interact with students as a law enforcement officer. The officer would work primarily at the high school and middle school but would also check in on the elementary schools.