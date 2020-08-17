Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative recently awarded scholarships totaling more than $70,000 to local area students whose parents or guardians are members of Fall River Electric. A “member” is anyone who receives electric service from Fall River, whether at a permanent residence, a vacation property or commercial business. The scholarship program is funded by donations from owner-members of the Cooperative as well as unclaimed Patronage Capital by former members who have moved away from our service territory and have not provided Fall River Electric with an accurate forwarding address. Over the history of this program, Fall River Electric has awarded over a half million dollars in scholarships to deserving students.
Each Fall River Electric scholarship is valued at $2,400 and disbursed annually in increments of $600 over a four-year period if the students the scholarship has been awarded to continue their education. Scholarship recipients are chosen based on financial need, scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities, and an essay each applicant submits.
The following thirteen graduating Teton High School students who are planning to continue their education this fall received scholarships:
Verenice Bocardo
Annalea Brown
James Fullmer
Mariana Hernandez
Jarom Jenkins
Dexton Maw
Adele Moulton
Sara Olerud
Amy Perez
Carson Reiley
Macey Roberts
Hunter Wade
Amelia Wilson
Fall River Electric’s CEO Bryan Case said, “We see these scholarships as an investment in the future and to help provide opportunities to children of our members to receive the education needed to improve their life and the lives of their families. It is our hope that one day these exceptional students will return to our area and perhaps work for the Cooperative.”
Scholarship applications for 2021 will be accepted early next year and the application forms will be available on Fall River Electric’s website.