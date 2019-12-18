Renee Leidorf and Sara McKeown White are in the business of helping the valley’s young people, Leidorf as the county juvenile probation officer and White as a counselor. They joined forces to found the Teton Valley Youth Alliance and have received a $24,000 grant that will help them work to prevent substance abuse in a creative, community-oriented fashion.
“We get frustrated because by the time they are on probation or in my office, the kid has already fallen in the river,” White said. “We want to try what’s called an upstream approach where we capture them before they go over the waterfall or before they fall in. The valley has a lot of great services for families in crisis, in the river, but not a lot of resources dedicated to keeping kids and families out of the river to begin with.”
According to extensive surveys and research by the national nonprofit Search Institute, there are 40 developmental assets present in a kid’s life that can be protective factors against substance abuse. Half of the assets are internal, like honesty, values, and self-esteem, while the other half are external, like safety, positive adult relationships, and creative outlets. Those external assets are the ones the Teton Valley Youth Alliance wants to focus on with the Office of Drug Policy’s Substance Abuse Prevention Block Grant.
“Instead of a ‘don’t do drugs’ program, we want to figure out where the strengths and weaknesses lie for kids in this community,” White explained. “Why do some thrive and some don’t?”
White and Leidorf are in the process of administering a short survey to 7th, 9th, and 11th graders in the district. The survey includes statements like “I feel valued and appreciated by others,” and students rate the veracity of the statements. White and Leidorf will receive a summary of the survey results within a month and will use that to launch a pilot program with featured developmental asset of the month programs at school. But the primary focus won’t be on students; rather, the TVYA wants to emphasize that positive adult relationships are one of the best protective factors against youth substance abuse.
“Little things add up and matter,” White said. “It sometimes only takes one positive relationship with a non-parent adult to change a life.”
She emphasized that the community initiative doesn’t have to be a big, complex project. “It can be really simple. DO you know the kids in your neighborhood by name? Are kids comfortable talking to you? Everyone has a part to play.”
The grant funding runs until next summer, but White hopes this will launch a bigger conversation and collaboration. Her dream list includes a youth center and some kind of mentorship program in the valley.
“We have to recognize that it takes a village,” White said. “Rather than tapping the school, we want to enlist organizations, leaders, coaches, pastors. As adults, we all probably have some strong assets in our lives, like religious or spiritual practice, so how do we take the time to include youth in that?”
