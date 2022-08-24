DSC04563.JPG

The garden classroom at Alta School is thriving this summer; Victor Elementary will soon have its own, and students will enjoy the fruits of their labors.

 Julia Tellman

This fall Victor Elementary School will join Alta School and Tetonia Elementary School in having a garden classroom on campus and outdoor-focused instruction from Mountain Roots Education.

Experiential outdoor education is a crucial component of the Mountain Roots mission. Originally known as Full Circle Education, the nonprofit started its first school garden program at Teton Science School’s Mountain Academy Teton Valley campus. As a result, the private school in Victor now has its own full-time garden educator.