It’s the end of an era: the leading members of the local Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council have finished their senior year, and with their departure the program will take a hiatus.
Driggs Mayor Hyrum Johnson established the MYAC in March of 2016 as an opportunity for local government leaders and students to team up on community projects. The young council members collect input from kids at the schools and usually meet once a month with their advisors, the mayors of Driggs, Tetonia, and Victor.
“I decided to join the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council because I thought it would be a good learning experience and would allow me to get involved with my community,” said co-chair Sara Olerud.
This spring, Olerud, co-chair Mariana Hernandez, and Kate Bleffert, the most active members of the council (whose names are often seen in these pages, as they’re exemplary students who participate in many extracurricular activities) came to the table with an ambitious set of goals and ideas, some of which were curtailed by the pandemic.
“They were dreaming really big,” Johnson said about the group. They had aspirations of hosting a skateboard competition at the 5th Street Skate Park, fundraising for Teton Arts, or partnering with Fall River Electric on a renewable energy project. They also wanted to help Driggs tackle its dog enforcement challenges by setting up an information booth at the city’s Arbor Day event (which has been postponed until Sept. 12) and helping underwrite the cost of dog licenses. One idea that may soon come to fruition is their goal of installing a dog park somewhere in Driggs.
The council members researched necessary equipment, scouted locations, and put together a budget. On May 27 the Driggs Parks Committee will review their proposal for a dog park in the Shoshoni Plains subdivision.
“They bring so much to the table,” Johnson said about Bleffert, Hernandez, and Olerud. “They have a lot of energy and big ideas. I’ve been really impressed with their gusto.”
Olerud and Hernandez agreed that in their three years on the council, their favorite project was throwing a May the Fourth community Star Wars party last spring.
“People seemed to enjoy it. It was such a fun time and everybody in the MYAC loved it,” Hernandez said.
Unfortunately the council leaders did not have the opportunity to recruit new members this spring, and Johnson noted that the success of the program depends on energy and enthusiasm from both the students and government leaders. That’s why the MYAC will be taking some time off in the fall. But there’s always a chance for a comeback.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.