Valley of the Tetons Library and Alta Branch Library are partnering to offer a two-part virtual program about misinformation campaigns.
“Misinformation and information literacy is nothing new to libraries,” said Alta librarian Eva Dahlgren. “Librarians are daily advocates for patrons’ intellectual freedom and helping patrons (and librarians!) access and assess timely, accurate information. This isn’t always easy!”
The Misinformation Age is an online program for adults and high school students held on Zoom on Oct. 1 and Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m. On Oct. 1, Dr. Betsy Brunner, a media scholar, will lead attendees in a discussion about the history, tactics, and impacts of misinformation campaigns in the United States. On the second evening she’ll discuss how governments and individuals are using social media to disrupt democracies.
Register for the series at tclib.org/misinformation.
October is Information Literacy Month, and Valley of the Tetons Library has a valuable page devoted to navigating the media landscape at valleyofthetetonslibrary.org/know-your-news.
“I know I continually feel bombarded with information about what is going on with the world around us and I must use a critical eye on the content, where the information originated, who is the intended audience, how is it written (or what is the format?). This is both easier and harder in the digital age,” Dahlgren said. “Any tips and tricks I can learn and share with others on how to recognize misinformation, the better for us all. I hope the Misinformation Talks will help, in that regard.”