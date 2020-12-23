Valley of the Tetons Library has temporarily shelved its search for a new, larger home for the Driggs library and instead nearly doubled its existing footprint by moving the popular Makerspace into the studio next door. Now Friends of the Valley of the Tetons Library is fundraising to install a digital media room for expanded services including audio and video recording and digitization.
Makerspace specialist Tucker Tyler hopes to have the new Main Street location in the former dance academy studio open in some capacity by January, although that depends on how quickly renovation wraps up; local contractors are helping make the rear of the studio more accessible for all users.
“I’m excited about getting people in here again in the kind of numbers that gets the energy up,” Tyler said. “We needed an interim option and this was ideal.”
The Makerspace is a workshop full of art supplies, 3-D printers, batteries, circuit boards, sewing machines, and plenty of upcycled detritus, where kids and adults can explore ideas, use an array of equipment and technology, and give new life to old things. In the backroom of the Driggs library, Tyler had bumped up against the space’s capacity. On top of that, enthusiastic children building, tinkering, and experimenting didn’t always mesh well with the quiet library environment some patrons were seeking. Tyler thinks separating the two uses will allow for more activity in the Makerspace, even as the library continues its strict COVID precautions to minimize risk to at-risk patrons and staff.
“We hope to work more with the schools now—field trips are way better when there’s more room and they can walk right in without going through the library,” he said.
At the beginning of December, a donor came forward with a $2,000 match to encourage an end-of-year giving campaign to fund the new Makerspace digital media room.
Media room offerings will include a small but well-equipped audio and video studio, available by appointment to people who want to record ads, podcasts, or demo tracks for free. “The goal is not to replace a professional-level studio, but it definitely offers value to people,” Tyler said.
He wants to use the studio to restart the library’s oral history archive, which has been in the works for some time.
“There are tons of people with great stories here,” Tyler said. “With that and the opportunity to archive old photos—you can get a ton of good audio snippets just from people going through their old photos and talking about them.”
That will be another facet of the new media room—the chance to convert photos, video, and audio from old formats to more usable ones.
“It’s not just a service, it’s a teaching opportunity,” Tyler said. “We can help people with what to do once their photos are saved on a hard drive—how to access them, share them, and use them. The digital media room will serve a lot of different demographics. We think it’ll be great—it’ll really complement what’s already happening in the Makerspace.”
To donate to the digital media room campaign and help the library hit its goal of $4,000 (including the match) by the end of December, visit valleyofthetetonslibrary.org/makerspace-valley-of-the-tetons-library.