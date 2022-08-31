Education, for the vast majority of people, has always had an order.
The first bell rings and all of the students sit down in the classroom. The teacher begins their lesson. This is repeated hour after hour and day after day, year after year.
Suddenly, the final bell rings.
Your little one is now out in the world, all grown up. Taking on responsibilities and tasks, transformed into a young adult. It can all go by in the blink of an eye.
Perhaps there is no greater moment than the start of this journey.
Kimberly Smith has seen many of these journeys start. A lifelong educator, Smith has seen countless children come into the classroom. Through those endeavors, Smith began to wonder.
What if there wasn’t a classroom?
After more than a decade of teaching indoors, Smith finally answered that question late last spring when she founded Wildhaven, an early childhood forest school.
“Being outside, for me as an educator, it sounded like a much healthier environment for me than being inside with 20 kids for 8 hours a day,” said Smith.
While Smith primarily started Wildhaven from an alternative education standpoint, she was also happy to try and help ease the childcare crunch that Teton Valley was experiencing.
“Another reason I started Wildhaven was because I saw a need in our community that wasn’t being met fully and wanted to contribute in a way that would enrich the lives of those who live there,” said Smith.
Wildhaven’s curriculum, serving preschool-aged children (3 to 5 years old), aims to teach little ones life lessons through interaction with natural environments. Locations include friendly hiking trails, serene spots by a creek, or a clearing in a forest, among others.
Students are given the freedom to explore their surroundings. Never out of eyesight or earshot, the children interact with each other and learn how to carry themselves properly.
“I feel like I am teaching the children from a young age how to appreciate where they are and how accessible how these beautiful natural spaces are to them,” said Smith. “I hope it carries on with them through their lives that they continue to adventure in this way and they continue to have the wonder for their natural environment that is so close to them and respect for it.”
Smith maintains her authority in class by prioritizing the importance of mutual trust.
“Trust is a big thing. They know that if teacher Kim can’t trust you, then they can’t go and play freely which is such a big thing of what we do at forest school,” said Smith.
A typical day for the children begins by meeting at a trailhead or other location where they are dropped off by their parents. From there they gather and introduce themselves by using a hello song.
“I started noticing they are really into their names and so we do a short little circle where we sing a hello song and write their names on a little board as we sing to each child. It isn’t a super academic sit-down, it’s more like you’re really into your names, lets incorporate this into our morning to touch base,” said Smith.
Materials such as paintbrushes, paper, colored pencils, and books are brought out and supplied to the children. Smith will then give them the freedom to play, either with or without those materials.
Class runs from 9 a.m. to noon, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The schedule maintains a balance between giving the children enough time to develop experiences and their energy levels.
“Some days they are constantly moving, moving, moving. I want them to be able to do that. We take breaks when I can tell that they have been moving a lot. They wear themselves out quickly,” said Smith.
With an outdoor school, exposure to outdoor elements is also a factor in the length of class time.
“If it is kind of a hairy day in the rain or snow, we had some snow in the spring, that is a good amount of time for them to be out in the elements and for them to feel a good amount of discomfort but not an unsafe amount of discomfort. It is just enough that it’s like ok, we’ve been out for 3ish hours, and now we’re ready to go home and have lunch and dry out,” said Smith.
If the weather is less than ideal, classes will be canceled, postponed, or moved to a more suitable location. Safety is of utmost importance in those decisions, which the kids have some say in.
“The reminders I give them involve ways to be safe. Where are some places to play safely right now? They help me create safe spaces for the day. We observe our environment. Where can we challenge ourselves today and where can we be safe today? They are great at that and have become better and better the more they come at assessing the risk and staying where they feel safe and where I can hear them and see them,” said Smith.
Through having the freedom to independently play, the children gain confidence and independence.
“I have heard a lot of feedback on how much their children are becoming more confident and more independent,” said Smith.
Families of the students are noticing the progress they have made while out on personal adventures.
“When the kids are going out with their families they are picking out plants that we talked about or talking about the shapes of the sticks. It puts an academic spin on a life that they already live in our area, and it enriches them a little more.”
Those values are exemplified at the end of the day when each child is emboldened to pack up their packs.
“When it’s time to hike out I encourage them to pack up on their own. That is a good time for me to encourage their independence. I am always there to help, but I have found that they learn very quickly because they are all doing it for a reason. They feel internally motivated to do that and it is a good way for them to learn how to dress themselves and have ownership over their own things,” said Smith.