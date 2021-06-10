Just as the Basin Alternative High School class members of 2021 were receiving their diplomas following a successful senior year, the class of 2020 gained its own recognition: the 100 Percent Award from Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra.
According to the state superintendent’s letter, Basin was one of only 22 Idaho schools to graduate its entire class. In June of 2020, 13 students at Basin finished out a school year cut short by the emergence of Covid.
“Seeing every senior graduate would be a notable achievement in any year, but it is particularly impressive to hit that mark despite the massive disruptions last spring,” wrote Ybarra in the letter to Basin’s principal, Brian Ashton. “In a season of Covid, you and your staff overcame many obstacles to keep your students on track to complete their goals and move on to bright futures. I commend you for your hard work and dedication, and congratulations to your students for their perseverance in reaching this important milestone.”
At Basin, Ashton and faculty members Carolee Moulton and Marty Lord provide an alternative high school option for at-risk students who meet the state criteria for enrollment.
“Basin is a subtle thing—it doesn’t always jump out at you but it’s one of the most important things we do as a district,” Ashton said during a presentation to the school board this April. “Its mission really is to help students who are great students but for whatever reason need academic recovery...We watch them time and again come to Basin and thrive. What our two teachers do is fabulous and it’s a great place for kids.”