The Teton High speech and debate team was recently awarded the Keith West Memorial Grant and $5,000 to help fund and grow the team.
In order to ensure more students have access to speech and debate, the Keith West Memorial School Grant was created to honor the memory of educator and coach Keith West, and to ensure more students have access to speech and debate. According to the National Speech and Debate Association website, the grant will go to one school each year that “shows strong potential, but significant lack of financial resources.”
The grant was open to all schools in the U.S. and more than 200 schools applied, said debate coach Brent Schindler. He wrote in the application that the team had the need, the potential, and a good track record.
“This will go a long way to help a lot of kids,” he said happily during the team’s acceptance video, released on Oct. 22.
The THS team has grown and excelled in recent years. Last school year, Teton saw three students qualify for the state tournament, and two went on to compete nationally in the summer.
