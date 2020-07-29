GAP! is offering a girls empowerment program in Teton Valley, Idaho! This powerful, fun experience will help girls tap into their leadership skills and provide new interpersonal skills as they enter the complexities of middle school.
Girls Actively Participating! (GAP!), in partnership with The Community Foundation of Teton Valley, the Education Foundation of Teton Valley and Teton School District 401, will offer three days of fun activities focusing on integrity (who you are), agency (you make a difference), and self-awareness (your actions affect others) for girls entering 6th grade this fall.
The workshop will take place at the Teton Middle School Gym from 9:30 – 2:30, beginning Monday Aug. 10 - Wednesday Aug. 12. The cost is $50 per participant and scholarships are available. Spaces are limited! To register, email Niki at gapgirltv@gmail.com.
One of the most difficult challenges for girls entering middle school can be learning how to stay true to yourself, while still voicing your opinions. Each day will begin with active games, followed by small group activities, artistic projects, lunch, girl talk, and more fun games. In middle school, many girls notice that their friendships, interests, and school pressures dramatically change. This workshop helps girls understand that these changes are normal, and can be navigated in healthy ways.
"The GAP! program is a wonderful experience for girls entering 6th grade at Teton Middle School! For three days, the GAP! instructor works on instilling leadership skills that will help these girls throughout their lives. During this time period when students have been isolated, these girls can really benefit from this workshop! Moms have literally thanked us for the transformations in their daughters," said Pam Walker, Executive Director, Education Foundation of Teton Valley
For more information about the workshop contact Niki Richards at gapgirltv@gmail.com.
GAP! advocates for girls in leadership and works with girls in elementary through high school to promote skills for success through education, self-discovery, and community building.