Parents of children attending local public elementary schools for the first time this year, kindergarten through 3rd grade, are encouraged to attend a special Kindergarten Screener, Language Survey and Enrollment Help Day on Friday, Aug. 14 from 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the gym in the new Driggs Elementary School.
While the “Kindergarten Roundup” is typically held in the spring, this one-day event was rescheduled due to COVID-related concerns and expanded to include all new K-3 students. No appointment is necessary.
Teachers, principals, and secretaries will be available to help parents fill out school enrollment paperwork and the language survey. They will also make copies of other needed forms; please bring your child’s immunization records and a copy of your child’s birth certificate with you when you come.
Your upcoming kindergarten child should come with you, too. Teachers will also do a quick academic screener on them, which helps principals with class assignments.
All participants will follow current TSD 401 student/staff safety guidelines, including:
1. Masks will be worn by all
2. Stations will be cleaned after each use
3. Administrators will control people flow to ensure safe social distancing
4. Handwashing or hand sanitizer will be used after each interaction
If you have specific questions, please contact the principal of the school your child will be attending: Megan Christiansen, principal at Victor and Tetonia Elementary Schools: mchristiansen@tsd401.org or Allen Carter, principal at Driggs Elementary School: acarter@tsd401.org.
Enrollment forms are available online at tsd401.org/student-enrollment.