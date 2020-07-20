The Education Foundation of Teton Valley has been given a space at the new district office located at 481 N. Main Street (formerly Driggs Elementary School). Access to the building is off of 1st Street between East Harper and East Ross streets.
In 2005 when the Education Foundation was formed by Lori Kramer, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was created with Teton School District 401. The MOU allows for free office space, internet, phone and copying services. In turn, this agreement allows the Education Foundation to direct more funds to the schools that otherwise would be spent on overhead. For the last several years, the Education Foundation has been at the High School in the former media center storage room. “I had Ride and Dine and other event items stored in the media center and in my personal attic, said Pam Walker, Executive Director, “so it’s wonderful to be able to have everything in one room. Having a couple of windows now is also a major treat!
According to Nan Pugh, Chair of the Education Foundation, “we appreciate being included in this space as it provides us some daily contact with district employees and allows us to focus our fundraising for direct program services rather than administrative costs.”
In other Education Foundation news, Chris Valiante has joined the nonprofit’s board of directors.
Valiante is a co-owner of 22 Designs, a telemark ski binding manufacturer in Driggs. He grew up in neighboring Teton County, Wyoming. He is passionate about public education in Idaho and the valley. Chris enjoys skiing, exploring, and camping with his family. His wife, Lane, owns a marketing and graphic design business. They live in Driggs with their two daughters, Cora and Juni, and dog, Stinker.
“We’re very excited to have Chris join our board,” said Nan Pugh. “He is a local businessman, an entrepreneur, very well connected within the community and an exceptionally nice person. We look forward to working with him as we navigate the next few years!”
