Effective Feb. 15, 2021, Kristin Livingstone will become the new Executive Director of the Education Foundation of Teton Valley. Kristin moved to the Tetons nearly a decade ago for the mountain lifestyle. She stayed because she discovered a way to positively impact her community while working in education. A passionate believer in every child, Kristin has made it her life’s work to ensure students have access to the opportunities they need to achieve their highest potential. She has been in the classroom teaching preschool, traveled across the country teaching experiential programs for high school students, worked with the Florida Center for Reading Research during University and taught public school in Colorado. Eventually, Kristin settled in Jackson, Wyoming and served as the Associate Director of Teton Literacy Center where she worked to ensure all students had access to high quality educational services.
As with most residents of the Tetons, Kristin’s happy place is in the mountains. You can usually find her and her family exploring the woods and rivers on foot, bike, ski, or paddleboard. If not, you will catch her with a book in her hands or at the theater. The entire family is thrilled to become full-time residents of Teton Valley. Most of all, Kristin looks forward to partnering with the community in support of public education with the Education Foundation of Teton Valley.
Pam Walker, the current Executive Director, retires March 12 and will have a month overlap with Kristin. "We wanted to give our candidate an appropriate amount of time to transition out of her current position and have some time with Pam," said Nan Pugh, Chair of the Education Foundation Board of Directors.
“I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Elizabeth Knowles who chaired the search committee," said Pam. "Her organizational skills are amazing! Elizabeth, along with her fellow board members Nan Pugh, Chris Lundberg, Stephanie Shankland and Kathryn Ferris, donated hundreds of hours in the hiring process. They interviewed six candidates, narrowed it down to four semi-finalists and then came up with two finalists which most of the board members had the chance to meet. I also appreciate that they allowed me some input into the hiring of the new director. The decision was extremely hard for all of us because the four candidates were all talented, knowledgeable individuals."
“The entire Board is excited to welcome Kristin to not only our organization, but also to Teton Valley,” said Nan. “Kristin is extremely personable and brings a strong background in programming to the Education Foundation. Her background in literacy, fundraising and education was a strong factor in our choice, but so was her personality. We all immediately felt a connection which is important in this type of work,” explained Nan.
"I can't wait to introduce Kristin to the community," added Pam. "She is going to be amazing and I hope everyone will give her the same warm welcome I received!"