Rendezvous Upper Elementary fifth grade dual language teacher Ted Meyer leads his class in a presentation to the Teton School District 401 board on May 9, 2022. Those students, the first class of dual language participants, are now entering sixth grade and the program is following them to middle school.

 Courtesy Photo

TSD 401’s first class of bilingual students head to sixth grade

In 2017 Teton School District 401 became one of the first districts in eastern Idaho to implement a dual Spanish-English language program for some of its youngest students. Now those kindergarteners who began the journey are entering sixth grade, with the program following in lockstep.