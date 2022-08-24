TSD 401’s first class of bilingual students head to sixth grade
In 2017 Teton School District 401 became one of the first districts in eastern Idaho to implement a dual Spanish-English language program for some of its youngest students. Now those kindergarteners who began the journey are entering sixth grade, with the program following in lockstep.
The TSD 401 board of trustees started pushing for an elementary school dual language program in 2016. At the time, board chair Delwyn Jensen told the Teton Valley News that they had sat down with educators and coordinators from Jackson and Rigby, where there are robust dual language programs, to discuss the benefits.
“Statistics don’t lie,” Jensen said in 2016. “The data that they are showing is that dual immersion shows significant increases in education levels, testing scores, things like that.”
The first dual class started for kindergarteners at Driggs Elementary in fall of 2017, and each year it grew to accommodate another grade. Those kindergarteners were taught to read, write, and speak in both languages, spending half of each day using only one language. The makeup of a school day does change some through the grades, TSD curriculum director Megan Bybee explained. In the higher grades there are two periods of Spanish, slightly less than half a day.
It can be frustrating for young children immersed in an unfamiliar language. Teton Valley News staff member Paul Fadden’s daughter, who has an advantage of being raised in a bilingual household, sometimes helps her dual classmates find the word or phrase they’re struggling with.
That kind of cooperation is the norm, says fifth grade dual teacher Ted Meyer.
“To see the dual kids and how they bond with the rest of the school—they’re more accepting,” Meyer said. “It helps break down racial and social barriers. language diversity opens their minds and helps them see other points of view.”
He said that dual classes are a safe place to make mistakes, which is inevitable in the process of learning a new language. He remembers one student who was frequently in tears at the beginning of last school year, but by the spring was easily flowing between languages.
Meyer taught high school English for 20 years in Los Angeles before moving to Teton Valley. He came here looking for new experiences and an improved quality of life, and brought a passion for educating rural kids, such a different demographic from the mostly-bilingual kids of LA, but also in many ways the same.
“Language has always been a passion of mine, and being here has given me the opportunity to learn and grow as a teacher,” Meyer said. “We also like to honor and celebrate every student’s culture, and show them how language is so intertwined with that.”
His fourth grade counterpart, Odette Gonzalez, is a native Spanish speaker from Chile, and cares deeply about helping students build literacy in both languages. Formerly an elementary school teacher in Chile, she had taken some basic English courses but mostly learned by studying with her daughter, who is now in school for medicine.
“I know my English isn’t good, but I’m not embarrassed about it,” Gonzalez said. “I’m on the same journey with the students.”
Bybee is bilingual and uses Spanish every single day, in and out of work. She said that while most of the English-speaking families who put their kids in dual are excited for the opportunity, some of the Spanish-speaking families are more hesitant.
“We still have some work to do in education on the native Spanish side,” Bybee said. “There’s a fear from the parents that if their children are in Spanish class, they won’t learn English. But studies show that having strong skills in your native language are beneficial to learning a second language.”
“We want the parents to understand that their kids can learn more without losing their mother language,” Gonzalez agreed. She did note that some Spanish-speaking parents she has talked to are happy that their children are learning academic Spanish to augment their informal spoken Spanish.
It’s hard to parse the exact numerical benefit for English language learners in dual because they make up a small sample size (and because Covid-related disruptions have impacted data collection), but generally Bybee has seen improved English proficiency from Spanish-speaking elementary school students enrolled in dual.
The dual program has not escaped the staffing crunch that is impacting the entire school district. Going into summer, each grade had its own dual teacher, but recently the first grade Spanish teacher moved to a different position within the district.
“We’ve had some interest in that position, but we’re always looking for Spanish speakers to work here—paras, subs, since the goal is to only speak Spanish in those classes,” Bybee said about staffing. “It’s definitely challenging to preserve what we’re trying to do.”
A few years ago, as the program evolved, Teton School District joined Jefferson and Jerome to receive a three-district, three-year consortium grant that funds a dual language consultant, Chad Ranstrom, who helped guide the Jackson program (which now includes its own entirely dual school at Munger Mountain Elementary).
“It’s been really good to have someone who is focusing on dual, helping us work on individual program goals and consortium goals, as well as helping to advocate for more support from the state,” Bybee said about Ranstrom. “Every year we’re growing, and we definitely need the state to help us.”
Earlier this month, eastern Idaho dual teachers and administrators attended the first annual dual language institute, an event that TSD helped to host in Rigby.
“It can be a little lonely in Idaho, feeling the struggles of running a program, having staffing challenges, making decisions based on the specific needs of a district. There isn’t a manual for this,” Bybee said. “It was awesome to attend the institute and create connections and build collegiality across the state.”
“We feel like we’re trailblazing here,” Meyer added. “Our numbers are skyrocketing, and what I like is that the data backs up what we’re doing.”