Experienced teacher Lori Erickson has launched a new company with a unique model designed to build bridges between students, parents, and educators.
Adage Education Coaching & Consulting came about quickly. Erickson saw a pressing need revealed as everyone tried to adjust to COVID this spring. She had been approached in the past about tutoring but thought the local market was saturated. The pandemic changed that. Rather than offering a one-size-fits-all approach to tutoring, Erickson wants to connect professionals with the students they can best serve.
One student could talk of nothing but skiing Corbet’s Couloir at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.
“I definitely couldn’t talk about that or relate to that,” Erickson said. So she put him in touch with an educator who is a former ski patroller.
She chose the name Adage because in addition to being a digestible piece of wisdom, “adage” is also a combination of her two sons’ names, Adison and Sage. Over the last month and a half she’s put together a network of over two dozen professionals she knows and trusts, including paraprofessionals, occupational therapists, special educators, and teachers with a broad spectrum of skills. This also gives teachers another income stream at a job that’s flexible and well-suited to them.
“I haven’t found another model like it,” Erickson said. “It’s unique to have the professionals matched with students that have similar interests. It’s what we’ve found works in education.”
The educators can meet students and families online or, when possible, face to face. Adage offers services in four areas that reflect the challenges brought to light by COVID: homework support; skill acceleration for kids who are bored in their classrooms; skill remediation for kids who need a leg up; and family support and advocacy, for parents who want to be more involved in their kids’ education.
Erickson acknowledged that private services can further disadvantage students who have fewer resources than their peers, but she is offering a sliding scale at Adage and professionals can choose to work pro bono or at a reduced rate depending on a family’s circumstances. Her website, adageeducationcoaching.com, includes details on the fee structure.
In her 25-plus years of teaching experience, Erickson spent five years at an online school, lending her a skillset that is more valuable now than ever. She explained that just as with in-person teaching, online teaching requires the educator to develop a relationship with his or her students.
“You can’t teach that two plus two equals four until you have a kid’s trust,” she said.
With two children and a brother with special needs, Erickson has been both a teacher and a parent to a student facing challenges, and can empathize with the person sitting on either side of the desk.
“I know how hard those conversations can be because I’ve had them, I’ve been there,” she said. “Helping other parents and professionals learn the art of supporting the struggling learner has always been a focus for me.”