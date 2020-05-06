Once again, Dr. Martin Kokol, the 11th grade US history teacher at Teton High School, has earned a place at the Idaho Humanities Council Summer Teacher Institute, one facet of his quest to build bridges between different aspects of education.
The weeklong program, tentatively happening in July at Boise State University, is called “Poetry as Protest: Dissent through Song and Literature.”
This is the third iteration of the Summer Teacher Institute that Kokol will have attended; in 2016 he participated in a program on Lyndon B. Johnson and the Great Society, and in 2018 the institute focused on the history of Idaho.
These multi-media programs helps Kokol enrich his own curriculum. Rather than reading from a dry, outdated textbook, he likes to incorporate audio and video clips to capture the imagination of his Generation Z students.
“That’s the richness of pulling together different sources, and that’s how you grab the attention of 16-year-olds,” he said.
As a remote educator, that need to grab attention has never been so obvious. Kokol said he now views himself as a “client manager” more than an educator; dealing with administrative tasks like taking roll can use up hours of his day when the kids aren’t seated together in a class.
“I hope, for all of us, that we learn from this spring. The odds are that this might happen again in the fall, so let’s do it better next time,” he said.
One benefit of the coronavirus pandemic’s huge disruption of the learning environment, Kokol said, is that a lot of students are getting a good understanding of whether or not they want to take online college courses.
“The cost of college has risen so much, and a lot of teens think, ‘I can just chip away at college by doing it online.’ This is a wonderful opportunity across the country for everyone to realize how they really feel about it. There are some that thrive in this environment and some that really struggle,” he said.
He has noticed that his more introverted students have blossomed without the constant sense of being observed and judged, while his extroverted students are “starving for human interaction.”
Education is primed for a reformation, Kokol suspects. As an adjunct faculty member at Idaho State University and Northwest Nazarene University, he thinks there should be more clear lines of communication between secondary and higher education.
“Secondary ed and higher ed, the two don’t talk to each other. Public education in this country was built for the assembly line at the beginning of the twentieth century. Why do we have to do the sequences that we’ve always done?” he said. “We have to reconfigure the whole delivery system.”
To that tune, Kokol has begun to assemble writing from past articles and presentations, in hopes of putting together a book on the future of public education. He was inspired to start on that project after he had a chapter published in a colleague’s book, Developing the Whole Student.
“I’m so glad I get to keep going, doing all I can, because I get to be here in beautiful Teton Valley,” he said. “I understand the tension between old and new here, and I hope to build a bridge between respecting the old and embracing the new. I’ve loved building bridges my whole life.”
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.