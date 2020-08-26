Think of the big four and “Dare to Care”
The four parts of keeping students – and our community – safe during COVID-19 are pretty simple: mask up, social distance, wash your hands thoroughly and often, and most importantly, stay home when you’re sick. These are the expectations of all students and staff; families and all members of the public can help keep schools open by following these practices themselves.
To help emphasize this info, Teton County, Idaho is adopting the theme “DARE TO CARE” in all of its public outreach. Watch for banners and signs with distinctive and easy to spot icons at our schools.
Thank you, Teton County, for assisting TSD with this important messaging, in and around our buildings.
Why are there no school supply lists published? Because we provide supplies!
Quick reminder that parents do NOT need to buy school supplies. Whatever is needed for in-person education will be supplied to students to classrooms and schools by Teton School District 401. Any student who is not wearing a mask will be given one before entering the school.
If you have questions about this, call the secretary at your school.
Community members – pay attention to students and school buses on the road
Starting this Monday, August 31, students will be walking to bus stops and school buses will be picking up their charges, including on busy highways. Be the adult on the road, watch out for children, and be sure to stop when a school bus has its lights flashing and/or the stop-arm is extended.
Most of the buses in the TSD 401 fleet have cameras, and if someone races around a bus and is a danger to students, those videos are turned over to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office for prosecution.
Stop-arm violations are a serious offense. In Idaho, they carry over to insurance in a similar fashion to a DUI (adding points to how your rate is calculated) and a $200 minimum fine. Under state law, the fine can go as high as $500.
Because drivers will be taking students’ temperatures as they enter the buses, please leave your home early in order to allow plenty of time to arrive at your destination.
In general, bus routes will be the same as in previous years, with one notable exception. Families who live on 5000 South, 1000 East, or 5500 South, and whose students attend Victor Elementary, now have a stop at 8 am.
Transportation staff members will be on hand at the K-5 Open Houses to answer questions. If you have a specific concern, email Kendall Jolley, Transportation Supervisor, at kjolley@tsd401.org or call the bus barn at (208) 228-5811.
Preschool screening coming up
Do you have a child between the ages of 3-5 who may be delayed in any developmental areas? These areas might include speech/language (speech, articulation), large motor skills (running, climbing), small motor skills (holding crayon with a tripod grasp, cutting with scissors), cognition (colors, stacking blocks, following directions), social interactions (playing and communicating with peers), and/or adaptive skills (toilet habits or self-feeding). If so, please bring your child to the free preschool screening offered by Teton School District 401. If your child shows delays, he or she may be eligible for our preschool program.
An individual screening takes about half an hour, and includes routine tests with the Pre-K teacher, an occupational therapist, speech language pathologist, and a physical therapist. The goal of the screening is to help identify children who may have developmental delays. We want to identify these areas of concern as early as possible to help prepare children for their upcoming school years.
Screenings will take place on Wednesday, September 2nd, and Thursday, September 3rd, from 9 a.m.-1 pm. Please schedule an appointment to be included. The screenings will take place in the Pre-K classroom and therapy room in the TSD 401 District Offices, (the old Driggs Elementary School.) The Pre-K area is on the north side of the building, near the auditorium; enter the building on that north side for easiest access.
For more information and to schedule an appointment, contact Brittany Johnston at bjohnston@d401.k12.id.us (208) 228-5923 (option #3).
Elementary School Open Houses are 9-1 on Monday, August 31st
All four Elementary Schools of Teton School District 401 will host Open Houses for families and students on the new start date of Monday, August 31 from 9 am to 1 pm. Staff will be on-hand to answer parents’ questions and provide other important details about family-specific things like transportation. Students can meet their teachers, check out their classrooms, and much more.
This year, please leave siblings, grandparents and others at home; we appreciate your cooperation in having only parents and their student attend. Also, please wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Regular classes for those enrolled in in-person learning start for all public Elementary Schools on Tuesday, September 1.
Dual Language Program fires up at Rendezvous Upper Elementary
This year, the students who began the dual-language program at Driggs Elementary several years ago are now fourth-graders, and they’re moving to Rendezvous Upper Elementary School!
Parents can learn more about Dual Language by calling the school or at the RUES Open House, Monday, August 31, 9 am — 1 pm. Regular classes start at RUES on Tuesday, September 1.
Families of Rendezvous students are encouraged to join the “RUES News” group on Facebook for up-to-the-minute information.
TMS Open House tentatively set for August 27
Teton Middle School’s Open House is tentatively set for Thursday, August 27, from 5:30-7:00 pm at the middle school. An email will be sent to all TMS parents confirming details.
At that time, students will have a chance to meet teachers, go over schedules, and receive locker assignments.
Please wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Families of TMS students are encouraged to join the “We Are TMS!” group on Facebook for up-to-the-minute information.
District schedules a one-night Open House at remodeled secondary schools
Want to see your tax-dollars at work in the final bond-funded additions and renovations in our schools? Then mark your calendar for 6-9 pm on Wednesday, September 9. That’s the tentative date when parents and patrons can stop by Teton High School and Teton Middle School to see the improvements at both locations. It will be contingent on being able to hold the event safely for all. More details to come.
Teton High School – lots to know about
At THS, students will be making a major adjustment related to COVID-19 — all “A” courses will meet Monday through Friday, through October 29, with “B” courses starting up after that and running through January 14, 2021.
This allows students to focus on just four courses per quarter, rather than was allowed in the previous A/B schedule, with each student taking eight courses a quarter. The innovative schedule means that if the district has to go to an alternate-days schedule, the quarter’s coursework will be much more manageable.
The entire THS faculty voted on this solution. It may not be perfect, but the staff agreed this is one way to mitigate risk and increase the odds for students’ success.
The A/B schedule will be reviewed at the middle of the year. Sports participation is not affected.
All students who are taking online classes, whether through IDLA or Edmentum, must contact their teacher to confirm their course changes.
All fall team sports are practicing, following the safety protocols approved by the TSD 401 School Board at its August 10 meeting.
ABC Afterschool starts mid-September
ABC will be starting on Monday, September 14. Find a link to more information and the electronic application on TSD’s website. There will also be paper copies of the application at the front desks of all the schools (in English and Spanish). Kindergarten and 1st grade students will bring home copies of the application as well.
In order to protect our staff, children and all the teachers, ABC adopts all safety protocols of TSD and all preventative measures will be consistent in our program. We are also under Idaho Department of Health and Welfare standards for safety.