Jennifer Zung, an Alta resident with many ties to the Teton Valley, Idaho community, is running for a seat on the Teton County, Wyoming school board.
Unlike Idaho’s Teton School District 401, which is divided into five zones, each with its own representative on the school board, the Teton County School District 1 Board of Trustees in Wyoming is open to all eligible candidates and is voted on by all electors. That makes it extremely unusual to have an Alta board member; in fact, according to TCSD1, there hasn’t been a single west side trustee in recent history.
Zung, the owner of Harmony Design & Engineering, former board chair of the Downtown Driggs Association, and the parent to a third grader at the Alta School, decided to run because she wanted to serve the community and strongly believes in the importance of public education.
“We all benefit by having a well-educated population that is productive, engaged, and compassionate,” she said. “The other wonderful thing about public schools is that they serve everyone regardless of their socioeconomic status, native language, or natural abilities.”
Zung thinks the school board would benefit from having representation from the outlying schools in the district; while the core of the district’s population lives in the Jackson area, there are elementary schools that serve the outposts of Moran and Kelly as well as Alta.
“Each school in the district is unique and it is just easier for the board to understand the needs of the schools located in and near Jackson due to their proximity,” Zung said. “The Alta School is such a key part of the Alta community, and while I think the board has tried to perform outreach to Alta in the past, they don’t have the same perspective as someone who lives here.”
She believes that maintaining funding and supporting teachers should be high priorities for the board.
“My son has the most amazing teacher that he adores,” she said. “I think we have all had great teachers that have really made a difference in our lives. I would love to support the teachers so that they can help all of our children reach their full potential. Especially now during COVID, our teachers are working so hard and they deserve a lot of respect and a ton of appreciation.”
