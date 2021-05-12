Eastern Idaho was stunned last Thursday morning when two children and an adult were injured in a shooting at Rigby Middle School.
The Post Register reported that Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson described the shooter as a sixth-grade girl who attended the school but lives in Idaho Falls. Anderson said the shooter drew a gun from a backpack and shot three people before being stopped by a teacher.
“We’re definitely having a lot of conversations about the shooting and about safety,” said Teton School District 401 superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme on Friday. “It’s a tragic situation but it was a real blessing that the injuries weren’t more severe and the staff intervened so quickly to keep the students safe.”
The district lays out its goals, safety measures, and emergency procedures in a public plan on its website at tsd401.org/district/school-safety-security. The document does not include information about restrictions on weapons in schools, but Idaho statute dictates that firearms and weapons are prohibited on school grounds.
Woolstenhulme said he has attended regional, state, and national safety conferences and has tried to bring back best practices to apply to the district. Students and staff practice drills for fires, lockdowns, and evacuations, and the district maintains regular communication with law enforcement. “Safety is our top priority and we regularly review our safety and security plan with the admin team.”
He added that he expects to see the Jefferson School District disclose more information about the incident, which could guide TSD in future updates to its security measures and training.
After voters approved a $37 million school bond in 2017, some of those monies went toward enhanced security measures at the old and new schools, like secure entryways where visitors have to check in.
“I think it’s important to take this opportunity to show our appreciation to the community—when they choose to invest in schools, it helps keep our schools safer,” Woolstenhulme said about the bond improvements.
He added that with so many community events taking place in the schools after hours, the additional measures keep the public safe as well as students and staff.
“These tragedies are very unfortunate but also a reminder to us that it can happen anywhere. It’s a call to be aware, to encourage anyone who sees something to say something,” he said. “Incidents are often prevented when information is shared about a possible safety concern. If school is a place where positive relationships and positive culture are reinforced, it results in a safer environment.”