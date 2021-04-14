With several community grants, the local afterschool nonprofit Above and Beyond the Classroom will be able to expand its program to Victor Elementary School in the 2021/22 school year.
The existing afterschool program for kindergarten through third graders is Monday through Friday at the former Driggs Elementary School, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Acceptance is based on income criteria but spaces are also available for children who may not fall into the “at-risk” category. ABC also offers affordable summer camp options.
ABC executive director Diane Temple, who has led the organization since its inception in 2018, explained that transportation is the biggest obstacle keeping many Victor families from participating in the ABC program hosted in Driggs. Many of the families that would benefit from the program work in Jackson and can’t make it home from work in time to pick up their children in Driggs.
"Geographically, we're just too far away for it to make sense for commuting parents a lot of the time," she said.
Of the over 50 students enrolled in afterschool this school year, almost 40 are Driggs Elementary students, while Tetonia and Victor Elementary each have only seven students represented in afterschool. ABC anticipates that 30 or more children would participate if an afterschool center opens at Victor Elementary School.
Having gained approval from superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme and VES principal Megan Christiansen, Temple is now looking at staffing. She hopes to hire paraprofessionals from VES who want to supplement their income, because those educators already have an established relationship with the students and families of Victor.
Last week the Community Foundation of Teton Valley announced that ABC’s Victor initiative would receive $5,000 through the competitive grants program; Temple is seeking more funding through the Idaho Community Foundation's Idaho Future Fund and other avenues to support the expansion to Victor.
"When we first opened ABC, it was scary starting a new nonprofit, but it's been such a relief to know how much support the community gives us," Temple said. "It's so appreciated and so valued, and we're really excited to be able to open a second center. Building a healthy community starts with healthy and well-educated children."
Interested families should contact Temple at director@abctetonvalley.org; enrollment will open mid-summer for next year's afterschool programs in both Driggs and Victor.