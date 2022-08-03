abc.jpg

Starting in late September, students at Tetonia Elementary will be able to stay at the school and go straight to ABC Afterschool from their classrooms at dismissal.

Starting this school year, students on the north end who were once bussed down to Driggs for afterschool will now have their own program at Tetonia Elementary School, thanks to the education nonprofit ABC — Above and Beyond the Classroom.

In 2018 ABC formed to fill the gap after a federal grant that funded public afterschool programming ran dry. At first, students could only attend afterschool in Driggs, which did leave some families unable to take advantage of the program because of transportation issues.