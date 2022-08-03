Starting this school year, students on the north end who were once bussed down to Driggs for afterschool will now have their own program at Tetonia Elementary School, thanks to the education nonprofit ABC — Above and Beyond the Classroom.
In 2018 ABC formed to fill the gap after a federal grant that funded public afterschool programming ran dry. At first, students could only attend afterschool in Driggs, which did leave some families unable to take advantage of the program because of transportation issues.
Last school year, the program expanded to Victor, a move that increased enrollment by 60% because Jackson commuters could pick their kids up in Victor at the end of the day. ABC now has 91 students enrolled between the two schools, but could grow even more, because Tetonia Elementary students will be able to stay at the school and go straight to ABC from their classrooms at dismissal.
ABC executive director Anna Wells said that while only four Tetonia families participated in Driggs afterschool last school year, she expects to serve 20 or more families with a Tetonia center. She pointed out that, just as many Victor residents work in Jackson, many Tetonia residents work in Rexburg, so the added convenience will help families who don't have the resources to travel to Driggs at the end of the work day.
Tetonia afterschool will be offered three days a week, Tuesdays through Thursdays, from Sept. 20 to June 1, 3 to 5:30 p.m.
“Program expansion, with the aim to serve more students, is part of ABC’s strategic plan so we’re making it happen,” said Wells. She added that Tetonia and Victor Elementary principal Megan Christiansen, who is also an ABC board member, has been instrumental in the expansion.
In afterschool, students participate in recess and PE, receive homework help and instruction, and explore STEM and art enrichment activities. ABC is designed for students in kindergarten through third grade, although there is limited space for fourth and fifth graders to attend the Driggs center.
Registration and more information is available at abctetonvalley.org. The cost is $8 per day but families may qualify for a lower rate (the average rate paid is $3.50 per day). Acceptance is based on income criteria. ABC also offers affordable camp options each summer.
Other nonprofits have also made forays into Tetonia; city staff have coordinated with the Community Resource Center to expand the Food for Good food rescue program up north. Pickups are at the Ruby Carson Memorial Park on Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m.; anyone is allowed to come collect free food. Leftover food is then stored at the Tetonia City Hall so that people can stop by during office hours. Food for Good also provides pick-ups specific to participating ABC families in Driggs.