Are you and your family going stir-crazy this winter? Come out, meet some new people and play some family-friendly board or card games!
The Education Foundation of Teton Valley is hosting a Game Night at the Teton Teepee. Bring some friends or come meet some new people. There will be an array of “family friendly” games available for the youngsters as well as the adults. Bunko, Yatzee, Trivial Pursuit, Clue and others. And if you would like, you can bring your own game.
Game night will be Thursday, January 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Teton Teepee Lodge, 440 W Alta Ski Hill Rd, Alta.
Chili will be provided by Teton Teepee and an array of non-alcoholic beverages will be provided by the Education Foundation. The Teton Teepee Lodge allows you to bring in your own beverages.
Donations graciously accepted at the door but not required!
RSVPs are a must! We are limited to 50 people plus we need to ensure we have enough food and drinks for those attending!
