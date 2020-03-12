Despite the nonprofit Education Foundation of Teton Valley raising more than $31,000 to shoulder the financial needs of retiring the Redskin mascot, the Teton School Board could not move the process forward last Monday evening.
Rather than vote to allow the committees to continue with work to retire the mascot and initiate the process of choosing another one, chairman Ben Kearsley pumped the breaks again asking that the board seek legal insight as to whether the nonprofit’s funds could be used toward the mascot. In addition, Kearsley expressed concern over the fact that $38,000 would be needed to retire the mascot, but the Foundation only had $31,000, which was raised in four weeks.
Foundation executive director Pam Walker said she had applied for a grant to support the mascot change and was not finished with fundraising efforts.
Board member Alexi Hulme joined Kearsley in questioning the Foundation’s efforts by asking to see the names of donors who gave to the Foundation earmarked for the public school district’s use. Hulme continued to question the district’s “no Native American imagery” policy that goes hand in hand with retiring the mascot.
“This needs to be adjusted to fit our school district,” said Hulme of the policy adopted last year that does away with Native American imagery for school mascots. “It is an old policy that needs adjusted to fit our school district.” She went on to add that cowboys wear feathers in their hats as justification for maintaining feathers as a form of mascot representation at Teton High School.
This prompted Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme to step in and remind the board the policy was not up for discussion on the board’s agenda.
Ironically, because 52 members of the community submitted a civil rights grievance to the school board last fall after the mascot was retired, the school district’s attorney advised that the school board adopt the National Native American Council’s policy which prohibits the use of Native American imagery to be used for high school mascots.
School board member Jake Kunz was visibly frustrated by the conversation Monday evening and said bluntly that he was finished with the mascot discussion. While he voted against the policy to do away with Native American imagery last fall, he said he would not vote again on the policy.
“We have to move forward and start focusing on student achievement,” said Kunz. “We are going to look back on this in 5, 10 years and we’re going to ask, ‘What the hell we’re we thinking?’ We have to show leadership for this community. I hope that our community will not hold us hostage over a mascot,” he added, alluding to the threats from the public to not vote for school levies in the future over the mascot.
The board will seek legal counsel into receiving the money the Foundation as raised. No motion was made to move forward that evening.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.