The influenza or flu season is officially upon us and Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) is prepared to vaccinate. The flu season generally stretches from September through May and varies in severity each year. It hits the senior population the hardest with young children a close second. According to the CDC, about 90 percent of flu-related deaths in any single season occur in people older than 64. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone 6 months of age and older as the first and most important step in protecting against this serious disease.
Since we never want cost to be a barrier to receiving needed services, EIPH will be providing free flu vaccine to uninsured individuals at all our office locations. The free vaccine is limited and will be available on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. Please call the office location closest to you to make an appointment and reserve your dose. The free event will be held in Teton County on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 1 — 3:30 p.m. at 820 Valley Centre Drive, 208-354-2220.
Influenza is caused by a virus and is a respiratory illness. Symptoms include fever, dry cough, sore throat, body aches, fatigue, and chills. The flu is contagious before symptoms start, so practicing good hand washing at all times can help prevent its spread.
In addition to receiving the flu vaccine and hand washing, EIPH recommends the following strategies to prevent getting and spreading the flu: avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; cover your cough and sneezes or cough into your sleeve; and stay home when you’re sick.
For more information, please go to our website and follow us on Facebook for the most current information on what is happening during the flu season plus information about all our other programs.
