In a press release today at 3 p.m., Eastern Idaho Public Health said it will announce details into the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Madison County, Idaho this evening at the County Commissioner’s Chamber at the Madison County Courthouse.
This event will not be open to the public, but members of the press have been invited to attend. A press release with additional information will be sent out after the announcement.
This brings the total count in Idaho to eight cases as of today, Tuesday, March 17.
Also this morning, Tuesday, March 17, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, in conjunction with the affected local public health districts, announced an additional two cases of novel coronavirus infection in Idaho. This brings the total to seven in the state.
According to a press release, Central District health has a third confirmed case of COVID-19 in a female patient under the age of 50. She is recovering well in her home under isolation and indicated experiencing mild symptoms that did not require hospitalization. This case has no known association with Ada County’s previously identified cases and an investigation is currently under way to identify potential contact risk exposures. It is strongly believed that the acquisition of this illness is travel related.
South Central Public Health has a third confirmed case in a female patient over the age of 50. She is recovering well in her home under isolation.
