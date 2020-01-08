The Blake Chapman Young Eagles Flight Scholarship was created by a group of individuals who wanted to give students in Teton County the opportunity to learn how to fly. This scholarship provides up to $8,500 towards the cost of a Private Pilot Certificate – including instruction, flight time and books. Recipients will incur some fees, as the total cost of obtaining a license is approximately $10,000.
Applicants must be at least 17 years of age by June 1st of the year in which they apply. Students must demonstrate good academic standing, community service/involvement, financial need, and a commitment to becoming a pilot. Participants will need to be available June through the end of August, 4-5 days a week for training.
This year’s Blake Chapman Young Eagles Flight Scholarship application period opens Friday, January 10, 2020. Scholarships are due Monday, February 24, 2020 at 5 PM to the Community Foundation of Teton Valley. Access the scholarship application at www.cftetonvalley.org. For further questions, please call 208-354-0230.
About the Community Foundation of Teton Valley
The mission of the Community Foundation of Teton Valley is to elevate lives through the power of generosity. It seeks to achieve its mission by championing the nonprofit community, empowering donors, promoting a culture of giving, and serving as a catalyst in addressing critical community needs. The Community Foundation also hosts the Tin Cup Challenge, an annual fundraiser that has raised over $14.2 million in just 12 years for Teton Valley nonprofits.
