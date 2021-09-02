Grand Teton National Park announced that it will be closing all of its Jackson Lake marinas on Sept. 6, much earlier than normal, because of a lack of water in the lake.
“Due to very low natural flows and the need to supplement downstream reservoirs, Jackson Lake has been drawn down to levels only seen three times in the last 30 years,” the park said in a statement.
The Signal Mountain and Leek’s Marinas will close for the season next week. The Colter Bay Marina closed for the season Aug. 14.
“Boaters should also expect that park boat ramps on Jackson Lake will become unusable,” the park said.
The Bureau of Reclamation began releasing extra water from the lake to meet downstream irrigation needs in August. Lower snowpack and lower natural flows has caused the lake to shrink.
“Due to drought conditions throughout the West, water supply in the form of reservoir storage is in critical need,” the park said. “The Jackson Lake Dam, located on the Snake River in Grand Teton, contractually provides irrigation for the Upper Snake Basin. The Jackson Lake Dam raises the water level of the natural lake by 39 feet.”