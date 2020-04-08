The defense attorney for Myrna Izaguirre, 43, of Driggs, entered into a plea agreement with the state on March 20 and plead guilty as charged to two misdemeanor charges of vehicular manslaughter. These charges stemmed from an accident in June 2019 in which valley residents Dory Puglisi, 8, and Madi Quissek, 45, were killed.
As part of the plea deal, the Prosecutor will not make a sentencing recommendation, leaving sentencing to the judge, and incarceration on both counts will run concurrently. The families of the victims will be able to speak to the judge at the sentencing hearing.
Quissek and Puglisi died after the car they were in collided with the vehicle driven by Izaguirre on June 7, 2019. Also traveling with Quissek was her own daughter, who survived the accident.
According to the affidavit submitted by Idaho State Police Officer Dustin Green, Izaguirre’s vehicle, “crossed the center line and into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with the 2007 Toyota Rav4,” driven by Quissek.
According to the ISP collision report, cell phone use was not a factor in the accident. The collision report also indicated that Izaguirre had a .049 percent blood alcohol level. State law considers a BAC of .08 percent or higher to be over the legal limit to operate a vehicle. The ISP collision report lists three contributing factors including alcohol, fatigue and driving left of center.
The ISP affidavit did not indicate that alcohol was a factor in the accident. Teton County Prosecutor Billie Siddoway has said in previous interviews that alcohol was not a factor in the criminal complaint.
The criminal complaint charges that Izaguirre, “did unlawfully, but without malice kill,” both Quissek and Puglisi, “by failing to stay in the appropriate lane of travel.”
The plea agreement will allow the prosecutor’s office to request any restitution including but not limited to child support for Quissek’s daughter. The plea also allows for possible jail terms on both charges to run consecutively.
Judge Faren Eddins who was assigned to the case in December 2019 after Judge Jason Walker voluntarily disqualified himself without reason, will decide the jail sentence. One count of vehicular manslaughter can carry up to a year in jail, up to $2,000 in fines and possible child support and the suspension of a driver’s license.
The sentencing is scheduled for June 9 at 3 p.m. at the Teton County Courthouse. Izaguirre is represented by attorney Kyle G. Hansen of the Law Office of Kyle G. Hansen in Idaho Falls.
