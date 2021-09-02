Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The driver who is accused of driving the wrong way on a Nevada highway while under the influence and causing a crash that killed three Teton Valley residents and injured two more has been bound over to the Tonopah District Court for possible jury trial.
After a two-day preliminary hearing in the Beatty Justice Court in Nevada, Tyler Kennedy, 32, of Arizona, may have a jury trial in the Tonopah District Court on five counts of causing death or substantial injury while driving under the influence and five counts of reckless driving causing death or substantial injury, according to a Sept. 1 press release from the Nye County District Attorney's Office.
Kennedy is charged with being under the influence of methamphetamine and/or fentanyl at the time of the crash on March 27 that took the lives of Michael Durmeier of Victor, his fiancée Lauren Starcevich, and his daughter Georgia Durmeier. The family was en route to Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon when the tragic accident occurred. Starcevich's daughter and Durmeier's son were seriously injured.
“This was an important step towards getting some measure of justice for people who lost so much,” Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia said in the press release. “I am thankful for the witnesses who came from as far away as Arkansas and Oregon and in many cases had to relive painful memories. I am also proud of the work my team has done on the case. We had to take evidence that presented many challenges and build it into a case that we can take to a jury, and that’s been accomplished.”
Kennedy is facing two to twenty years for each DUI count and one to six years for each reckless driving count.
