The driver who caused a car accident that killed two people last June will serve 30 days in jail and two years on supervised probation.
On June 7, 2019, while driving westbound on Highway 33 out of Tetonia, Myrna Amaya Izaguirre, now 44, collided with a car driven by Madi Quissek, 45. The accident killed Quissek and passenger Dory Puglisi, 8, and seriously injured Quissek's daughter.
The Teton County Prosecuting Attorney charged Izaguirre with two counts of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in September of last year. On March 20, 2020, Izaguirre's defense attorney, Kyle Hansen, entered into a plea agreement with the state and Izaguirre plead guilty to the charges.
At the sentencing hearing on Oct. 27, four family members of the deceased gave their victim impact statements in person in the Teton County courtroom; Quissek's sister and husband spoke, then Puglisi's sister and mother gave their statements. Each victim told Judge Robert Crowley of the devastating and ongoing pain of having lost beloved members of their family.
Puglisi's mother described her daughter as having "gusto and a love for life," and said that losing a child changes a parent not for the first day or the first year, but forever. She also questioned the validity of Idaho State Police's investigation and the prosecution of the case.
Hansen, the defense attorney, countered those questions with the facts of the case on record. He then requested that the judge focus on the state statute that guides the court in imposing probation or imprisonment.
Izaguirre told the court through a translator that she always keeps the victims in her prayers.
"Only God knows how much it hurts me that two people lost their lives," she said.
Judge Crowley acknowledged that the day was not a happy one for anyone involved, and said he wished it was possible to give peace and comfort to the victims and defendant.
As part of the plea agreement, the prosecution made no sentencing recommendation. After reflecting on the victim impact statements, state statute, pre-sentencing report, and presentations from counsel, the judge gave Izaguirre's sentence: 360 days in jail, 330 of which are suspended and 30 of which are to be served immediately; $2,000 in fines for each charge, $1,750 of which is suspended because the restitutions she will have to pay the impacted families will likely be high; supervised probation for two years; 100 hours of community service; a suspended driver's license for a year; and a mental health evaluation.
The fines and jail time are the maximum possible for misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in Idaho.
The prosecution is required to file restitution claims within 30 days. Another hearing will be set for those claims, which will include lost wages, child custody, and medical bills for both families impacted.