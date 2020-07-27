Over 40 artists from all over the country participated in this year’s online Driggs Plein Air Festival. Local and regional artists came to the area to paint, while others painted where they live.
The gallery, which opened on July 27, features over 70 regional and national plein air paintings by more than 40 artists for sale.
View the gallery and purchase paintings at www.driggspleinairgallery.com/gallery.
Paintings will be shipped directly from the artist, unless you can arrange for a local pick up. Both options are available on the Driggs Plein Air Gallery site.
The competition judging will be announced Friday, July 31. Judges include Patrick Saunders and Scott Jones.
Once the competition is judged, there will be additional works by additional plein air artists available for purchase. Check back often to view and purchase works through the end of the show on September 12.