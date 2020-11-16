A Driggs man posted $100,000 bond on Sunday evening, leaving the Bonneville County Jail less than two days after police say he barged into a home, punched a boy, grabbed a girl by her hair and left a mother "scared for her life."
About 11 p.m. Friday an Idaho Falls Police officer "was flagged down by a citizen while on a traffic stop" about the incident, according to court documents. The officer followed the person to the house where the incident reportedly occurred.
Before police arrived, victims said Braxton Robles, 22, had entered their home asking for "money and guns." He allegedly punched an 11-year-old boy in the face and grabbed a 13-year-old girl by the hair, forcing her from the bathroom into the living area. There, police say, "he pointed his hands and fingers like a gun at both of them telling them he was going to kill them."
When the officer arrived at the house, they said they witnessed Robles "point ... his hands like a gun" at the person who later alerted police "and then struck him in the face and was attacking him."
The officer attempted to use their Taser on Robles "with no effect" and then wrestled him to the ground while "he resisted the entire time," according to the incident report.
The incident report says Robles took a cellphone from one person who tried to call 911. And, police say, he stopped some victims from leaving the house to call for help. At one point, Robles "chased the (children's) mother into the parking lot of the residence when she tried to call 911. She stated she was "scared for her life."
Robles was jailed on charges ranging from felony second-degree kidnapping, three counts of battery, one count of removing or obstructing a communications device, one count of burglary and one count of resisting or obstructing arrest. He posted his $100,000 bond using a bail agent at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to his signed bail bond.