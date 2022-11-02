Screen Shot 2022-10-24 at 11.46.07 AM.png

The City of Driggs is planning to bring 74 residences into city limits by annexing two planned unit developments on its eastern boundary, Stone Ridge and Aspen Point.

The developer of those subdivisions, Pete Estay, requested and received access to city water and wastewater services in 1997 when the plats were approved. According to Idaho law, that counts as consent to annexation, so now the city is taking the necessary steps to add Stone Ridge and Aspen Point to its jurisdiction.

