The City of Driggs is planning to bring 74 residences into city limits by annexing two planned unit developments on its eastern boundary, Stone Ridge and Aspen Point.
The developer of those subdivisions, Pete Estay, requested and received access to city water and wastewater services in 1997 when the plats were approved. According to Idaho law, that counts as consent to annexation, so now the city is taking the necessary steps to add Stone Ridge and Aspen Point to its jurisdiction.
The proposal should be a lucrative one for the city. There is around $43 million in assessed property value in Aspen Point and Stone Ridge, and between the two planned unit developments, there are still 70 unbuilt units; Driggs will collect impact fees and a building permit on each unit as it is developed.
Property owners in Stone Ridge and Aspen Point will pay an additional city property tax of around 0.001 (for example, on a home assessed at $550,000, the owner will pay another $550 per year, or $425 if the homeowner’s exemption is applied). On the other hand, owners will see a reduction in water and sewer usage rages; out-of-city customers are charged 1.5 times the in-city rates.
People operating short term rentals in the neighborhood will need to collect an extra 6% lodging tax, which is estimated to bring in an extra $80,000 per year to the city coffers. Increased population means increased state funding, and if Driggs breaks through the 2,000-resident mark in the next census, it will be eligible for another liquor license.
In exchange, Driggs will be responsible for maintenance of another 0.38 miles of Ski Hill Road, from Cemetery Road to Quaking Aspen Drive. Conveniently, the county just chipsealed that section this summer. Driggs will also receive a proportionately higher percentage of the county road levy. The city is not responsible for plowing or maintaining the private internal roads in the subdivisions.
“All in all, it should be a net gain for the city and allow the city to mitigate the impact of those developments, as well as improve and extend services toward those developments in the form of pathways and trails in that area,” community development director Doug Self told the city council at a meeting in September. “We can bring value to those residents. Not to mention, bringing them into the city allows them to participate as elected officials and have a say in what goes on in the city.”
Because the subdivisions are planned unit developments, meaning they received additional density allowances from the county in exchange for open space allocations, the city will create special zoning districts that incorporate the development standards already established for each subdivision.
Property owners in the area have received notice about the proposed annexation, and Driggs hosted an open house on Oct. 17 to give them a chance to ask questions, but Self said that no members of the public attended. Now the Driggs Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m. Comments can be given in person or submitted to the city at publichearingcomments@driggsidaho.org. Barring any delays, the city council will hold its own hearing on Dec. 6.
