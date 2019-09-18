The Driggs library is looking for a new home.
Established with a supplemental levy in 2014 as a sister branch to the Valley of the Tetons Library in Victor, the Driggs library is in a rental space in the Old Livery Building on North Main Street.
“You can’t beat the location, but the space is no longer adequate,” said library director Chris Johnson.
Use at the library has increased exponentially. There are more programs being offered, many geared toward adults. The Maker Space is booming and the capacity doesn’t meet the demand. The computer area is always bustling, especially after school hours. Circulation has increased by 8.5 percent, which translates to hundreds of titles per month, and some months saw up to a 16 percent increase.
“Libraries are changing,” Johnson said. He explained that while libraries were once quiet spaces dedicated to books, they’ve expanded to offer an unimaginable variety of community services.
The library’s rental lease expires in December, and Johnson said the library board of trustees plans to renew its contract for another 18 months while the hunt for a new location starts in earnest. The rent is currently $1,700 per month, although Johnson anticipates that will go up.
The building is approximately 3,000 square feet. Ideally the new space would be at least double that, with more space for community gatherings, more soundproofed quiet space, ADA accessibility, and a lot more parking. One of the most important requirements is that the new building is on the east side of Driggs, so that kids walking to the library from school don’t have to cross Highway 33.
Valley of the Tetons Library would prefer to own the new building, but library law is very specific about what funds the district can use to purchase property.
“We would want to accomplish it without a bond or levy,” Johnson said. “We’re talking major fundraising and legally a lot of hurdles and difficulty to overcome.”
The library district is supported by county taxes as well as donations and fundraising through the nonprofit Friends of the Valley of the Tetons Library. The nonprofit, which welcomes volunteers and is hoping to grow, participates in the Tin Cup and most of the funds it raises go toward special equipment and projects.
The Rotary Club of Teton Valley is helping Johnson and the board of trustees search for a new space. Johnson said he feels very fortunate to have an involved and supportive board, including the president, Suzanne Hochstrasser, who is herself a librarian and has valuable experience in the field. The board is open to community suggestions and meets on the first Tuesday of even months at 6 p.m., alternating between Victor and Driggs. Johnson also welcomes input; he splits his time between the two libraries and is available via email at cjohnson@valleyofthetetonslibrary.org.
“A good library will evolve to be what it needs to be, and different communities have different needs,” Johnson said. “The success of the Driggs branch has proven that Driggs values and needs a library, and we want to provide it.”
