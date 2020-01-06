Code enforcement officer opts for carrot over stick
Driggs code enforcement officer Justin Mehlhaff has dreamed up a new contest to encourage local business owners to keep their sidewalks clear of snow.
Between now and Feb. 28, patrons can nominate the business they feel is doing the best job shoveling pedestrian pathways to keep them safe and accessible. Who is doing a great job of cleaning up the sidewalk quickly, keeping it salted or graveled, and clearing paths to the curb for car passengers? Winners will receive local gift certificates.
"The contest is intended to engage the community in a fun and positive way which will lead to greater walkability and safety in our business district," Mehlhaff said.
According to city code, all property owners are required to maintain the sidewalk adjacent to their lots, but the focus of the contest is on businesses.
"The city has been increasing its efforts to maintain sidewalks and pathways around town in the winter months as resources allow," Mehlhaff said. "However it is still a property owner's responsibility to clear snow from sidewalks and pathways adjacent to their property within 24 hrs of snow being deposited."
He often receives complaints about snowy sidewalks, as well as vehicles parked in the pedestrian right-of-way. It's particularly important, he explained, that the sidewalks are safe and accessible for elderly people and people with disabilities. Property owners also need to control ice and other conditions that pose a hazard.
Nominate the Driggs business you think is doing the best job by emailing Mehlhaff at jmehlhaff@driggsidaho.org or by calling him at (208) 354-2362 extension 2109. The shoveling ordinance (7-1-1:B) is available to view online at driggsidaho.org.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.