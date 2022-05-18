On May 11 the Driggs Planning & Zoning Commission gave final approval to a proposed 107-room, four-story Marriott Element hotel on the vacant property south of Broulim’s, a development that is allowed per the land’s current zone with no public hearings required.
The Driggs Design Review Advisory Committee worked with the developer on several iterations of the site plan and building rendering to reach compliance with the city’s design standards and guidelines. The committee eventually recommended approval to P&Z of the design with a few extra requests of the developer, including screening of the hotel’s mechanical equipment from public view and replacing the proposed dark metal veneer with large-block limestone because limestone is a frequently-used material in the area.
Lot6, a firm out of Salt Lake City, will be leading the hotel development. The firm is also working on a three-story mixed-use building in the Front Street area on land that was recently transferred from the city to the Driggs Urban Renewal Agency.
Lot6 is not developing any workforce housing with the hotel project or reserving any units in the mixed-use building for hotel staff, since the two projects are unrelated, project principal Kevin Flamm said. Unlike the Town of Jackson, Driggs does not have any requirements for commercial developers to mitigate their impacts with housing or fees in lieu, nor is that an element of the city’s upcoming code amendments pertaining to housing. (The city council held a public hearing and approved those amendments on Tuesday night.)
The site was once entitled for a large mixed-use planned unit development. In 2007 the City of Driggs approved 300 Main, which had 38 retail units, almost 200 condominiums, an underground parking lot, and a community courtyard with ampitheater. The Teton Valley News reported at the time that the development would “change the face of Main Street when complete.” The project was put on hold when the recession hit, and the plat was vacated last March.
Nancy Nielson, the owner of the Pines Motel just across the street from Broulim’s, said she wasn’t concerned about competition from the Marriott Element, but would have prefered to see the housing promised by 300 Main rather than another “unneeded” hotel. She pointed out that of the several lodging outfits that are already in Driggs, Teton West is closed from October to mid-May. (The owner of Teton West also owns Super 8 north of town, which is open year-round.)
The Element Hotel will offer both standard rooms and extended stay studios with kitchenettes. Some locals have questioned whether the extended stay offerings will take the wind out of the sails of a few vacation rentals in the valley. According to AirDNA, a short term rental data collection site, there are currently over 300 rentals operating in Teton Valley, and that number rises dramatically during the peak summer visitation months. The average nightly rate in April 2022 for a vacation rental was $320.64 with an occupancy rate of 42 percent; in April 2021 the rate was $286, with an occupancy rate of 52 percent.
“If we have a nice hotel, will fewer people use the AirBNBs and then we might have more long-term rentals?” wondered Driggs resident Lynne Wolfe in the comments section of a previous TVN article on the hotel.
Although some people attempted to submit comments directly to the P&Z commissioners on the proposed hotel, city planning administrator Leanne Berstein explained to them that the item was not eligible for public comment.
Hotels of this size are an allowed use in the commercial mixed-use zone and the city is able to review the plans through the building permit process and the design review process. Those processes are governed by international regulation (in the case of building permits) and local policy (in both cases).
Bernstein added that anyone who does not agree with a process or standards in the city’s land development code can submit a request for a code amendment, which would be considered in public hearings by P&Z and the city council. Residents who want to be involved in project approvals are also invited to serve on DRAC or P&Z; committee and board vacancies are posted at driggsidaho.org.
The hotel will have a bar and lounge, outdoor pool and patio, a bike rental program, electric car charging stations, and falcon nesting boxes. The city estimates that, based on a $250 per night rate and 75 percent occupancy, the hotel could bring in $440,000 per year in local option tax revenue, since Driggs voters approved a lodging tax increase from 3 to 6 percent on May 17.
The hotel will be set back from the highway on the western part of the lot, with an access road on the south side of the property and a pedestrian and bike path behind the hotel on the old railroad easement. The latest site plan shows a possible traffic light at the south entrance, with the expectation that the south Broulim’s entrance be removed so that grocery store traffic is rerouted through the hotel property.
At the May 11 P&Z meeting, the city was still awaiting final review by Idaho Transportation Department on the site plan. The commissioners voted to conditionally approve the hotel design, with the caveat that if ITD sought changes to the site plan, P&Z would review it again. On May 12 ITD gave its own conditional approval.
Although Lot6 initially said it might continue developing the 13-acre property, more recently the firm has mentioned the possibility of subdividing the property in the future and selling off the remaining lots. With the current CX zoning, the owner could build townhomes, apartments, live-work units, and retail buildings without triggering the need for public hearings, as long as building and site guidelines were followed per the city code.
Lot6 expects to break ground on the hotel in June of this year, with a projected opening date of November 2023. It’s not the only major project pending in the area. Earth is being moved for infrastructure on the corner of South Bates Road for a 44-townhome development on five acres. The project is listed for sale with Engel & Völkers Jackson Hole for $4 million. Across the street in Creekside Meadows, new apartments have come online in the past month.