Preschool’s fate is emblematic of larger child care issues
Like many other businesses and organizations in Teton Valley and across the region, the Driggs Head Start Center has been struggling mightily to find and retain staff. When the number of employees dwindled to three last October, the preschool closed, and it has yet to reopen.
Head Start is a federal program that promotes school readiness for children from birth to age five from income-qualifying families. The Driggs center is managed by Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership and serves three- to five-year-olds, four days a week from September through August, for free.
Center director Rose Bourasa, who has been working at EICAP headquarters in Idaho Falls since shutting the doors in Driggs, has not given up on the center. She and her coworkers have been racking their brains every day to think up new recruiting tactics.
“I have a five-year plan for that center in my head,” she said. “I don’t want Driggs to lose its center, but I can’t do it alone. I just need the right five people. With the right people you can work miracles.”
Bourasa started working with EICAP in July of 2019, but before that she had spent 12 years at another Head Start center.
“At Head Start we take a holistic approach to education,” she said. “We believe children learn through play and structured curriculum. We focus on a child’s health as well as their education, and provide height, weight, and dental screening, assessments on social and emotional growth, and we work with the school district to help children with developmental needs.”
The Driggs center had a full staff of six until around ten months ago, when the wheels started to fall off. First, two staffers left to have babies, then another was offered a higher paying job. Bourasa said she and the remaining two staffers made do from August through October, in large part because the class of 2021-22 was a small one, with only five students enrolled. In late fall, those last two staffers, the head teacher and the family advocate, each gave their notice.
The school district’s pre-kindergarten program for kids with developmental delays absorbed two of the five children who had been attending Head Start. Bourasa did offer home-based learning to families, in which she visits for an hour and a half, does a lesson with the child, and checks in with the parents. Because that requires being at home during the work day, most of the families are not participating, instead opting to go on a waiting list for when the preschool reopened.
Bourasa noted that it’s hard to find staff in Driggs; she and the majority of her former employees had been commuting from Rexburg.
“We can’t compete with wages that can be earned in Jackson,” she said. Even compared with many Teton Valley jobs, the Head Start wages are low, with lead teachers earning between $15.50 and $17 an hour and aides making barely over $10. At ABC, the local afterschool and summer camp nonprofit for school-aged kids, a head teacher earns $25 an hour.
“As a federally funded organization, we have a fiscal grant year, which is like, you get handed one bag of gold each year and it’s all you get so you have to work within those limits,” Bourasa said. “When we’re hiring we can’t really negotiate wages no matter how badly we need a candidate’s expertise.”
Finding and paying staff has been a challenge for preschools across the state. In a 2021 survey, the National Association for the Education of Young Children found that 91 percent of child care facilities in Idaho say staffing is their biggest issue, and 84 percent say that low wages are the main obstacle to recruitment. Many centers say they can’t raise wages too much because it would require raising tuition and putting more of a cost burden on families.
Beth Oppenheimer, the executive director of the Idaho branch of the AEYC, added perspective to those findings in a press release last summer: “The early childhood professionals that make up Idaho’s child care system are the backbone of our workforce and economy, yet they are some of the lowest-paid workers in our state with a median wage of just $10.38 per hour. These are skilled workers that are licensed, and many obtain ongoing training and certifications, but there is little incentive for them to remain in the industry that cannot pay them a living wage.”
Bourasa is disappointed to have to close the Driggs Head Start, because it was recently the beneficiary of funding from the Community Foundation of Teton Valley. Using Tin Cup dollars, the center purchased a greenhouse and gardening equipment last spring, and in years past has upgraded its learning resources to include STEAM-focused curriculum.
“It’s so sad to me that we have this wonderful building and wonderful programming and can’t provide it to the community,” Bourasa said.
The Hernandez family is one of many in the community with a personal connection to Head Start. While his kids are no longer enrolled at Head Start, Jose Miguel Hernandez is deeply involved in the program, an investment that began when he attended the school in the early nineties. He has been on the parent committee in Driggs since 2016, travels to Idaho Falls to serve on the policy council committee, and spent a term on the state board.
Adriana, Miguel’s wife, said that Head Start has made an impact on countless families’ lives. She is concerned that many kids and parents in the community will miss out on the program.
“It has helped many families achieve personal and family goals. It has helped many family with assistance when need. It also has helped families discover special needs for their children through free screening programs,” she said. “It is sad to see that Covid has changed everything around and has created many hard challenges for everyone to understand. Living in a place where the billionaires are running out the millionaires is a tough place to find employees because there are a lot of competitive wages and no one wants to work at the low end.”
Head Start isn’t the only Driggs preschool to close its doors; Discoveries Playschool will close permanently at the end of the school year, not due to staffing issues or rental availability but because the owner, Stephanie DeBone, is moving on to pursue a new professional venture. She did not wish to be interviewed about the closure.
Teton Valley is far from alone in facing a shortage of child care. In Jackson, a lack of staff and high rent has caused the closure of multiple facilities, such as Happy Kidz and Bright Beginnings.
In Idaho, nearly half of families live in “child care deserts,” or communities that lacks enough child care options to meet demand. Prior to the pandemic, Idaho was short around 20,000 child care spots, and since then the problem has only worsened, with over 200 child care businesses closing their doors permanently in the last three years, according to information released by the Idaho Voices for Children advocacy group.
Driggs Mayor August Christensen, an early education professional who has started two local schools during her 30-year career, is painfully aware of the need for child care in the community.
“Child care is such a challenging thing because of lack of funding and staff burnout,” she said. “It goes hand in hand with housing—we can’t get workers because they can’t find housing or if they have housing they don’t have childcare. One side of me just wants to start something myself, but I know that isn’t realistic.”
Christensen has had conversations with the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children and representatives from the IdahoSTARS program that provides resources and training for early education professionals, and she has brought her concerns to the local council of governments that consists of the three mayors and the county commission chair.
While federal pandemic relief dollars have been a lifeline for many child care providers, Oppenheimer of the IAEYC believes the state needs long-term, systemic change and investment in the system to meet growing demand from families. “If we do nothing, families and employers will be the ones that suffer,” she said in a press release.
Christensen is excited by the idea of an early learning collaborative, a program that 15 communities across Idaho have implemented with the help of IAEYC. For instance, in American Falls, a partnership between nonprofits and the school district has yielded a preschool network that has enrolled over 75 children this school year. Fremont County and Pocatello-Chubbuck each have collaboratives that are still in the implementation phase.
“Part of it is, how can we try to get larger employees locally to see that this is a necessary part of having workers—providing child care, providing housing,” Christensen said. “Maybe everyone in this community can come together and contribute and find a working solution.”