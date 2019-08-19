Downtown Driggs Association is celebrating the spirit of the harvest this fall. The arts and culture non-profit is encouraging Driggs businesses and non-profits to design and build creative scarecrows that will be on display from September 14 through October 23. Local merchants have the opportunity to draw attention to their business and win $100 prizes in up to two categories:
· Best Use of Business Theme
· Most Teton Valley
· Best Use of Recycled Materials
· Kids Choice
· Most Humorous
Driggs businesses and non-profits must register by August 31 on www.downtowndriggs.org to be eligible for voting. This is two weeks before the event opens.
The festival is modeled after the popular Solvang Scarecrow Fest in Southern California. “Our board and staff loved this idea of celebrating autumn with fun scarecrows,” Alison Brush, Executive Director of Downtown Driggs Association said in a news release. “The success that Solvang has seen with this event inspired us to start the Driggs version to support businesses during the shoulder season.”
Downtown Driggs Association is planning broad regional marketing campaign to attract scarecrow lovers from Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Jackson and Pocatello.
“Our goal is to enliven Driggs with visitors and help drive foot traffic to our wonderful downtown merchants and spaces,” adds Brush. “We look forward to meeting all the scarecrows on the street!”
Ballots with maps detailing scarecrow locations will be available at the Teton Geo Center. Those viewing the scarecrows are invited to vote once in all the categories anytime between September 14 through October 23, also at the Teton Geo Center. Winners will be announced in the Teton Valley News and on-line after October 23.
About Downtown Driggs Association
Downtown Driggs Association is a donor supported non-profit organization whose mission is to foster a thriving and vibrant Downtown Driggs. In 2003, a devastating fire in Downtown Driggs left a gaping hole both physically and emotionally. Businesses and investment began to leak out of the downtown, so a group of local residents and business owners established a grass roots association to bring life back to Downtown Driggs. They sought to reshape Driggs’ cultural identity, and to encourage healthy and sustainable growth in the heart of Teton Valley. Today, Downtown Driggs Association is the leading provider of free music, art and theater programs serving residents and visitors in the heart of Teton Valley. For more information, visit www.downtowndriggs,org.
