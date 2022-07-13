The Driggs-Reed Memorial Airport is easing back into normal air traffic levels after the Jackson Airport reopened on June 28 following a roughly three-month runway reconstruction project.
“Our handling of the additional traffic was above our expectations,” said Driggs Airport board member Iain Mulholland.
Driggs is a non-commercial airport, with infrastructure that can only accommodate general aviation and corporate/private aircraft.
While the airport is uncontrolled, meaning it has no air traffic control tower and no way to control the volume of incoming flights, the board (along with Teton Aviation) did have some mechanisms that helped mitigate the effects of increased flight volume.
These measures took the form of instituting landing fees and a parking reservation system known to aviators as PPR (Prior Permission Required). Mulholland attested to not hearing a single operational complaint through the closure.
“Over the roughly 90 days I can’t think of any one thing where people dropped the ball or we had a real problem with service,” said Mulholland. “It would not have surprised me if we had heard of a few operational complaints, and I don’t think we would have been surprised or terribly upset, but we didn’t hear a single complaint operationally.”
The biggest positive the airport took away from mitigating the increased traffic was the institution of landing fees, which will be continued as a way to generate revenue for the airport. With the funds, the airport is creating a full-time airport manager position.
“I’m excited to have a full-time airport manager that can wake up every morning and go ‘how can I make this airport a great asset for our community,’” said Mulholland.
“The landing fees are the kind of lining in the cloud for this,” he continued. “We probably wouldn’t be there if it wasn’t for the Jackson closure that caused us to use landing fees. That’s a long-term positive out of it.”
The job opening will be posted shortly, according to Mulholland. Airport administrator Lori Kyle elaborated on the duties of the new position, which includes coordinating with other agencies, state and local governments, and the community.
“The position is responsible for short and long-range planning for transportation services through the development of general aviation and non-aviation business development. The airport manager will oversee annual budget development, direct facilities/grounds maintenance and management, and marketing initiatives,” said Kyle.
The other mechanism for regulating traffic, the parking reservation system known as PPR, operated smoothly.
The PPR system was set up and operated by Teton Aviation, while Air Traffic Control in Salt Lake City advised inbound aircraft of the program. That enabled Driggs airport authorities to breathe easy knowing incoming flights wouldn’t be conflicting with each other during the Jackson closure.
“When [air traffic] volume goes up two, three, four, five times, they change their playbook for that,” said Mulholland. “They were managing flow of inbound aircraft much further out from Driggs than they ordinarily would.”
While airport operations changes were effective and efficient, the community’s main concerns surrounding the closure related to noise.
Mulholland said that with the increased traffic an expected increase in the number of noise complaints did occur, but stressed the airport did its best to educate pilots and the community about the associated difficulties.
“I welcome the day we have silent airplanes,” said Mulholland. “We look at complaints that come in about noise and there is a limit to what we can do, but we look at them to understand patterns.”
Those patterns inform the airport to best understand how to mitigate the noise, which is used in turn to educate the community about what are acceptable noise levels and what are not.
With noise, there is only so much the airport can do, as the Federal Aviation Administration’s top concern is safety on approach. Noise is particularly an issue west of the highway near the airport, the most common approach.
“That’s an established traffic pattern that is something that we can’t change because safety is paramount and that’s how the FAA designs these approaches to airports,” said Mulholland.
Despite the increase in complaints, pilots flying in that had a complaint filed against them were very likely to be within FAA parameters. The type of pilots that are flying in with large jets are seasoned aviators, not the type that would not recognize the guidelines.
“Most of the increase we have seen is large corporate jets. These are professional, career pilots. They are flying very much in parameters and regulations that the FAA sets. When we do investigate issues around noise we do typically find that the aircraft was operating in a way that we’d expect,” said Mulholland.
Mulholland is happy to see things start to return to normal levels of traffic for this time of year and to see staff get a deserved reprieve.
“I think people are going to take a little bit of a break and calm down from it,” he said.
All in all, airport authorities are happy to have weathered the storm, as Mulholland “couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve done.”
“Don’t get me wrong, I’m happy that Jackson is open now,” he said with a laugh. “But in the same instance I think we stepped up to the challenge and acquitted ourselves well, the airport well, and the town well and I couldn’t be more pleased.”