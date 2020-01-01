On Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 Teton High School students were thrilled with the arrival of two special guests. Dr. Inge Auerbacher and Mrs. Angela Miloro-Hansen joined the high school student body for the Drama students’ last performance of A Star On My Heart — a play written by Mrs. Miloro-Hansen about Dr. Auerbacher’s early days as a World War II concentration camp child survivor.
The visits by Dr. Auerbacher and Mrs. Miloro-Hansen were made possible by funds from the Teton Boosters Club and the Drama Department. The students continued to rehearse the play during the three weeks between the November shows and the final December show to ensure the cast remembered their parts.
Mr. Schindler, the play director, comments that he and Mr. Sam Zogg, the THS principal, “Agreed that the play needed to be seen by the entire student body.” The Drama Department did not charge the students for this performance; the royalty costs were paid by the Drama Department from proceeds from baked food sales at earlier shows.
Mr. Schindler states, “The cast and I were very happy with the reception we received during our performances. It was a difficult show because of the heavy subject matter; however, the cast expertly and passionately told this important story to our audiences. These are important lessons that all students must hear and remember.”
Dr. Auerbacher was one of the few child survivors of the Terezin Concentration Camp in Czechoslovakia. Out of 15,000 child prisoners, only 100 survived. She was able to survive with both parents; however, she lost 17 family members during the war. She became a renowned scientist in New York for many years since arriving in the United States after her liberation. She has since written and published eight books about her experience and continues to be a peace ambassador to the world.
Attending the performance of A Star On My Heart, Dr. Auerbacher described the performance as, “Fabulous.” After safely arriving home, she wrote, “Please give my love to the wonderful cast of our play, and also all the people who were involved in it. It was FABULOUS. A huge hug for the whole school. Love, Inge”
Dr. Auerbacher brought to the students of Teton High School a message of peace, reconciliation and the need for the people in the world to get along together. She and Mrs. Miloro-Hansen were able to address the drama cast and several of the Social Studies classes with these important messages. The students were very receptive to these positive messages. Students stayed as long as possible — even after classes ended to hear more from Dr. Auerbacher.
Matilda Sorenson and Adele Moulton played the young Inge (in Germany and in Terezin) and the older Inge (in the United States). A highlight of their experience was meeting with Inge after the performance and getting to know her better while learning more details about her life and her stories.
Lili McKeller, who played the nurse in the play, enjoyed Dr. Ingebacher’s suggestion that, “In heaven I’ll start a club. A book club. Let’s read my books.” Lili was also impressed with Dr. Auerbacher’s statement that, “We must live together in peace and learn from each other.”
Aubrey Fullmer, who played Inge’s friend Elizabeth and also played Inge’s doll, was impressed, “That Inge was very interesting and very open about what happened to her.” Seth Jensen, who played Inge’s father, Berthold Auerbacher, states, “It’s been a humbling experience to tell Inge’s story. I am honored to have been a part of it.”
Mira Jensen, who played Ruth in the play, states that, “Inge is a really interesting person to talk to because she has a lot of stories. A really touching thing she talked about was how hard she tried to find a picture of her friend Ruth after she got to America. (Ruth was her friend that she met in Terezin when she was 8 years old. She was deported to Auschwitz just before liberation and killed.) The only one she could find was a picture of Ruth when she was about 3 or 4 years old. It was really sad to see the picture.”
Nicholas Schindler who played two difficult roles, a Nazi soldier and Dr. Auerbacher’s boyfriend who refused to marry her when he found she had tuberculosis (even though she was cured) was relieved when Inge was warm and loving toward him and his work with these difficult roles.
Mr. Schindler, Dr. Auerbacher and Mrs. Miloro-Hansen are already talking about future collaborative projects in the future!
