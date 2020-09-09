Tim Buckley’s son, Deacon, skied with the Teton Valley Ski Education Foundation for two years in the alpine development and freeride programs. During that time, their family experienced a major positive change. Skiing became something the whole family enjoyed and quickly grew to be a favorite pastime.
“It literally changed our lives. Everything became about skiing with our kids,” said Tim Buckley.
Noticing all the positive changes that TVSEF programming had on his own family as well as the wealth disparity in Teton Valley, Tim decided to give back. He wanted to give all deserving, hard working kids the same opportunities his family experienced regardless of financial means. This is how the Tim and Jacqueline Buckley Full Ride Freeride Scholarship came to be.
The Tim and Jacqueline Buckley Full Ride Freeride Scholarship looks at the whole athlete. Strong consideration is given to athletes who work hard in practice, help their teammates, demonstrate good sportsmanship in success and failure, bring the stoke, and are good representatives of TVSEF on-snow, in the community and at competitions. Ultimately, these scholarship recipients are athletes who have worked hard and are deserving of the opportunity to be on the same playing field as their peers regardless of any financial limitations.
“This is a very exciting opportunity for TVSEF to be able to award full ride scholarships for the first time and to multiple athletes,” said TVSEF executive director, Bridget Misch. “This scholarship fund is so well aligned with affordability and opportunity components of our mission. We are so grateful to the Buckley family for their generosity and their belief in what we do.”
The Tim and Jacqueline Buckley Full Ride Freeride Scholarship covers 50% of the Freeride 2 Day program fees with the remaining 50% of fees covered by the TVSEF general scholarship fund. As such, athletes awarded the Tim and Jacqueline Buckley Full Ride Freeride Scholarship receive full funding for their programs fees. This scholarship is available to multiple athletes each season.
TVSEF offers recreational and competitive programs for ages 5-18 in alpine skiing, cross country skiing, freeride skiing, and snowboarding. Registration for the 2020-21 season is now open through November 1st. Visit tvsef.org to learn more.