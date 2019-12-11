Donna Molinelli and Ray Pond are Seniors of the Year for 2019 at Seniors West of the Tetons. The Seniors West of the Tetons Board traditionally gives the honor annually to seniors who play an important role for the organization.
Molinelli and Pond are “regulars” at the Senior Center’s activities, including weekday lunches, yoga, Tai Chi and other activities. They have been active at the center for about 17 years. Molinelli serves as the lunchroom supervisor, helping check in those who come to lunch. Pond helps set up the lunchroom tables for guests. They welcome any newcomers and explain how things work. Molinelli recently attended one of the center’s newest activities, Bridge on Tuesdays, where participants learn the popular card game.
“We have so much fun,” Molinelli said. “The food is so good. We don’t understand why more people don’t come.”
The community is fortunate to have such a facility, she said. Molinelli and Pond will be honored at SWOT’s Holiday Luncheon Celebration on Dec. 19. The public is invited. Suggested donations of $4 for 60 and over, $6 for under 60 and $3 for children under 12 are requested.
Seniors West of the Tetons serves lunch on weekdays and delivers up to five meals a week to those who can’t leave their homes. More than 4,000 meals have been provided this year. The center has daily health activities for a minimal or no charge and social activities to help keep seniors engaged.
Donations are accepted at the center and online at tetonseniors.com.
