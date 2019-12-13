Piper Wright-Clark markets her business Doggie Land as somewhere between pet-sitting and kennel boarding. She takes a limited number of dogs into her home and provides ample play time instead of putting her wards in crates.
"If you have a family pet that eats and sleeps in your house, how will they react when you show up to a kennel that's made of concrete, with lots of strange dogs barking, with no human handling," Wright-Clark said. "It's important that they all get a little TLC each day."
She specializes in dogs with extra needs like seniors, small breeds, and those with special dietary restrictions. She does have restrictions--no intact dogs, no aggressive dogs, no extra-large dogs. She invites possible clients into her home for an interview to determine if the dog will fit in at Doggie Land. Once vetted, the dogs have nearly free rein of the house and are allowed on some but not all couches and beds. They have a heated kennel in the garage for sleeping and alone time. In addition to weekly and even monthly boarding, Wright-Clark also offers day care, tailored to dog owners who work long hours or commute the pass.
"At a dog park you get what you get, but here I offer a safe place to play with other balanced dogs, and that takes the edge off for the day," she said.
Originally from Wyoming, Wright-Clark lived in California for 20 years, training horses for dressage and offering boarding services. Some clients brought their dogs to her too--it was a natural progression. After the economy crashed, she returned to the Tetons and pieced together a livelihood, including some training at the Driggs equestrian subdivision Saddleback Vistas, until the indoor arena there was sold and transported out of the valley. Now she just rides for pleasure, but she wanted to start a new animal-related business.
"I love dogs and don't ever want to board horses professionally again," she said. "I started doing research and found there was a lot of demand. There's even less choice in Jackson, because it's so challenging to care for dogs over there."
Wright-Clark's family has been ranching on the land near the western end of 7000 South since the 1970s, but the farmhouse on Doggie Lane has exchanged hands a few times before returning to Wright-Clark's possession last year, a little worse for wear. It took months of work to return the property to a livable state. Wright-Clark and her daughter finally moved in this spring and started boarding dogs.
"It's all a work in progress," she said. "I want it to be a home away from home for the dogs, or even better, because they have so many playmates."
The four-acre yard is fenced to deter all but the most determined jumpers and diggers. Dogs are just one species that inhabit her menagerie; there are chickens, ducks, goats, horses, and cattle roaming their own pens and pastures behind the house. Wright-Clark also runs Chicken Land, with around 75 layers churning out eggs year-round. She sells eggs at the Victor Valley Market, Base Camp in Wilson, and the Driggs Liquor Store, and supplies plenty of private customers on top of that.
"It's a lot of work to have your regular life on top of cleaning kennels and feeding dogs and chicken care," she said. "But If I stay around when people go play, I can leave during the off-season when it's cheaper. I also have experienced friends and my sister who can pinch hit if necessary."
Rates and other details are available online at doggieland.net.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.